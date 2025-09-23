Ripple unveils XRPL 3.0 with native lending protocol, privacy tokens, and liquid staking to drive compliant, institutional-grade decentralized finance adoption. Ripple has revealed plans for XRPL 3.0, an upgrade designed to expand decentralized finance for institutions. The roadmap, published Monday, introduces a native lending protocol to facilitate compliant, low-cost on-ledger credit markets. The feature will […] The post Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ripple unveils XRPL 3.0 with native lending protocol, privacy tokens, and liquid staking to drive compliant, institutional-grade decentralized finance adoption. Ripple has revealed plans for XRPL 3.0, an upgrade designed to expand decentralized finance for institutions. The roadmap, published Monday, introduces a native lending protocol to facilitate compliant, low-cost on-ledger credit markets. The feature will […] The post Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 17:30
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01761-4.65%

Ripple unveils XRPL 3.0 with native lending protocol, privacy tokens, and liquid staking to drive compliant, institutional-grade decentralized finance adoption.

Ripple has revealed plans for XRPL 3.0, an upgrade designed to expand decentralized finance for institutions. The roadmap, published Monday, introduces a native lending protocol to facilitate compliant, low-cost on-ledger credit markets. The feature will be released later this year with XRPL Version 3.0.0. Ripple will simplify credit operations by incorporating lending into the ledger and still upholding institutional standards.

XRPL 3.0 Combines Privacy, Compliance in Institutional Lending Push

Native lending protocol will enable underwritten credit and pooled lending with direct access to the ledger. Single-Asset Vaults are used to aggregate liquidity and are issued in form of vault shares. This system automates the issuance of loans, repayment, and balancing of loans and the institutions are still able to manage risks off-chain. According to Ripple, this method causes minimal friction to the operations and maintains transparency to those who are regulated.

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) functionality is also introduced by XRPL 3.0 and improves the privacy throughout the network. In 2026, Privacy-preserving and yet compliance standards Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) are likely to be implemented to allow collateral management. ZKP enables institutions to check the compliance of KYC without disclosing personal information. Auditors do not have to display sensitive wallet data to verify activity and proof-of-reserves, which balances privacy and monitoring.

Related Reading: Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Unveil RLUSD DeFi Integration

XRPL 3.0 lending layer is aimed at institutional-grade credit markets. The participants will be able to borrow and lend under regulated circumstances that are combined with the current compliance capabilities of XRPL. Ripple believes that the feature will offer a cheap substitute to Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche-based DeFi markets. With the development of ledger-native credit infrastructure, the company will streamline the workflows and appeal to institutional capital to the network.

RippleX Reveals New Institutional Strategy at XRPL Seoul 2025

RippleX, the institutional-oriented division of the network, is focusing on zero-knowledge implementations. The programmable controls, regulatory compliance, and increased privacy of sensitive transactions will be provided by the use of confidential MPTs. The features are designed to serve the applications where the confidentiality is paramount such as banking, treasury tasks, and corporate finance. Analysts observe that privacy and regulatory visibility are not common in public blockchains, and XRPL could have an advantage.

Liquid staking is also a part of the institutional growth of XRPL. During XRPL Seoul 2025, Midas and Interop Labs introduced mXRP, a liquid staking token on the network, with yearly returns between 6 and 8 percent and based upon the new EVM-compatible sidechain of XRPL. The function also enables the participants to get returns on XRP holdings and retain liquidity and interoperability with decentralized applications.

It is observed that XRPL 3.0 is a big move in the strategy of Ripple to expand institutionalization. On-ledger lending, ZKP privacy and staking are combined to form an all-purpose ecosystem. In case the features gain popularity, XRPL may be able to compete with the existing DeFi platforms and attract regulated organizations. The roadmap of Ripple is an indication of a new approach to decentralized finance targeting the needs of enterprises, which would be both compliant and efficient and innovative.

To conclude, XRPL 3.0, privacy tokens, and liquid staking aim to make Ripple a leader in institutional DeFi. Moreover, Ripple combines innovation with compliance to attract capital and support safe markets. As a result, it could help create a new model for blockchain finance.

The post Ripple Unveils XRPL 3.0 with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH