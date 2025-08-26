Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Eye $5 In 2025, But It;s Another Crypto Capturing The Eye In August

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 16:35
Crypto News

The crypto community has been buzzing over whether Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) can push toward the elusive $5 mark in 2025.

On paper, both tokens have brand recognition and established ecosystems. However, both already command multi-billion-dollar market caps. That means even a modest XRP or Cardano price run requires a flood of fresh liquidity.

For traders chasing parabolic upside, the “boomer coin” days of XRP and ADA are showing cracks. The smart money, meanwhile, is quietly rotating into Layer Brett ($LBRETT) and its crypto presale, a next-generation meme-flavored Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution poised to capture institutional flows and community hype in equal measure. Here’s why.

Ripple’s uphill climb to $5

While Ripple continues to win regulatory battles, its path to a sustainable XRP breakout is far from clear. Yes, the network supports cross-border payments, but with a $150+ billion diluted valuation, the math doesn’t add up for high-multiple gains. For XRP to convincingly move from $3 to $5, it needs tens of billions in incremental capital. In today’s capital-efficient market, that’s a tall order.

XRP is a “liquidity trap” that looks like a blue chip but doesn’t offer the kind of asymmetric returns. Even if Ripple succeeds in capturing bank adoption, its upside is capped by its gargantuan market cap. FACTS.

Cardano ivory tower problem

Cardano (ADA), meanwhile, remains a polarizing token. While founder Charles Hoskinson champions academic rigor, the chain has faced years of criticism for slow development, thin DeFi adoption, and a culture that feels more like a research lab than a vibrant Web3 hub. Impressive on paper, but lacking in on-the-ground execution.

Worse, for Cardano to climb from $0.50 levels toward $5, it would require not just adoption, but a wholesale narrative reset. With Solana and Ethereum commanding developer mindshare, ADA risks being structurally outperformed. Too slow, too late, too mid.

Layer Brett: $LBRETT presale offering THE asymmetric trade of 2025

August heralds the debut of Layer Brett, a meme coin and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution tipped by analysts as the next parabolic gem. It blends meme culture with serious infrastructure: lightning-fast settlements, low gas fee crypto design, and staking rewards that offer thousands of % in yield.

Where XRP and ADA need mountains of capital to grind out a 2x or 3x, Layer Brett sits at a fraction-of-a-cent entry point. This means institutional spillover from Ethereum ETFs or Layer 2 scaling funds could send $LBRETT into a 50x–100x orbit — with far less capital required. Unlike Cardano’s perpetual roadmap delays, $LBRETT already delivers staking and dApp integration. Even better, with a $1M giveaway and gamified staking, the hype cycle is just beginning for Layer Brett.

Smart money betting big on Layer Brett in 2025

The debate over whether XRP or Cardano can reach $5 is ultimately academic. Even if they succeed, the upside is a muted 2x–5x at best. In contrast, Layer Brett offers the exact mix of virality, discounted crypto presale prices, and institutional-grade scaling tech that are primed to go parabolic in 2025.

Don’t wait for XRP or Cardano to inch toward $5. The real asymmetric play is already here, priced for lift-off.

$LBRETT is available now at $0.005.

Don’t bet on legacy comebacks. Set yourself up to maximize your gains on blue chips by joining the Layer Brett presale.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Source: https://coindoo.com/ripple-xrp-and-cardano-ada-eye-5-in-2025-but-its-another-crypto-capturing-the-eye-in-august/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
