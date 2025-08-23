Ripple (XRP)  Bulls Pull Back Under $3 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surges With Unmatched Potential

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 00:00
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also quickly gaining the crypto market’s attention, hogging the limelight as Ripple’s XRP bulls take a backseat below $3. Over 15500 investors have already invested in the presale of the project, and over $14.7 million has already been raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently moved into presale phase 6. 

Phase 7 will see price rise 14.29% to $0.04. As XRP retracement is also a gauge of overall market conservatism, investor attention is now shifting towards Mutuum Finance, a DeFi token that is buzzed for transforming decentralized lending and also paradigms of liquidity. With growing trade volumes and community attention building, Mutuum Finance stands to be a disruptor in a space where the incumbents are increasingly under pressure.

XRP Market Update

Ripple’s XRP is down at around $2.88 after dropping below the psychological level of $3 in the last few days. It is only part of the overall market stress and profit-taking being experienced by other top cryptocurrencies. With XRP below this key benchmark, the focus turns quietly to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the narrative rescales on what’s next in the charts.

Mutuum Finance Pre-empts to Phase 6 of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance has recently completed Phase 5 of its presale and transitioned to Phase 6. Tokens are bought during Phase 6 for $0.035 per token. The presale alone has been an enormous success, with over $14.7 million in capital and over 15,500 holders worldwide.

This level of ramping shows the complete confidence placed by the community in the project as well as the prospects of the project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. With every subsequent presale round, demand for the tokens continues to grow, reflecting a strong level of consumer demand and rising adoption levels for Mutuum Finance. The transition to Phase 6 isn’t just the crossing point of community expectation but also a strategic development plan that has been adhered to by the project. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Joins Forces with CertiK for a $50K Bug Bounty

In line with its quest for utmost security and transparency, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK, a leading blockchain security and auditing firm. It also initiated a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program to incentivize security researchers and white-hat hackers to spot any probable loopholes in the ecosystem. Further measures have been undertaken to increase security.

Reward pool will be distributed in four levels of severity, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical, depending on the scale and type of severity of the issue faced. This comes after Mutuum Finance completed a certification audit by CertiK, which went on to ensure that the platform is devoted to user funds security, smart contract stability, and blockchain integrity.

Mutuum Finance Launches MUTM Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also offering a $100,000 giveaway where 10 of their members are receiving $10,000 worth in MUTM tokens. It also announced to be having a leaderboard system where it will be offering bonus tokens to the top 50 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) token holders.

Mutuum Finance is a P2C and P2P lending protocol where the customers own their money. It is a full DeFi process that is more secure, easy, and transparent compared to the conventional lending products of a centralized entity. It is becoming popular as a DeFi project that can make more profit in comparison to most of the older altcoins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $14.7M from over 15,500 investors, showing strong momentum as XRP slips under $3. At $0.035 in Phase 6, early buyers face a 14.29% rise to $0.04 in Phase 7 and potential 400%+ ROI long term. Backed by a $100K giveaway and CertiK’s $50K bug bounty, MUTM is emerging as DeFi’s next big disruptor. Join the presale now and secure your spot early.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

