Ripple XRP Investors Quietly Move Into Lyno AI Presale — Why Are XRP Holders Buying In?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 20:12
Movement
MOVE$0,1321+%1,61
XRP
XRP$3,147+%2,92
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1491+%0,20
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01836-%0,75
MASS
MASS$0,0008097+%0,23
WHY
WHY$0,00000002889+%0,38

The Ripple XRP investors are shifting their funds towards the Lyno AI presale. Lyno AI has presold 446,335 tokens and raised 22,316, which is a promising start. This mass-exodus is drawing eyes because experienced traders are considering the potential of the technology of Lyno.

Why Do XRP Holders See Lyno Differently?

The 300% rally that XRP experienced in 2023 has now stagnated, and investors are in need of new sources of growth. The AI-powered arbitrage platform by Lyno is a new opportunity. It addresses cross-chain price inefficiencies, in comparison to the narrow cross-border payment focus of XRP. Major traders who estimated that XRP would experience growth now expect that Lyno tokens might increase by 15,000 percent by 2026.

The Technology That’s Capturing Whale Interest

The arbitrage bot in Lyno AI searches more than 15 blockchains to find the slightest price fluctuations in real time and execute in milliseconds. To use the example, it is able to pick up on a 3 percent price variation between BNB Chain and Polygon and take profits immediately. Its multi-layer security contains smart contracts audited by Cyberscope , which increases investor confidence. Lyno has a good value proposition at the Early Bird price of 0.05 per token, with a final target of 0.10. The presale phase price is at the moment of 0.05, and the price will also increase to 0.055 in the next stage. To date, 446,335 of the tokens have been sold, generating $22,316.

Exclusive Lyno AI Giveaway Adds More Incentive

All pre-sale customers who purchase over 100 in tokens are eligible to win a 100,000 give-away. This prize will be shared by ten investors, which would be an added advantage to early supporters. Such a giveaway is also an incentive to demand as Lyno is on a road to mainstream adoption.

Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges

The owners of XRP are moving to Lyno AI due to its advanced AI arbitrage capabilities and open governance. Venture capital must move swiftly, and invest in the presale prior to the $0.055 round. The audited platform and robust community support base Lyno AI makes it one of the top competitors in next-gen crypto trading.

The Lyno AI is currently in presale. Get your tokens now and become part of investors taking this first mover advantage in AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage. Audited by Cyberscope.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0,1474+%2,40
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01824-%1,08
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0,24376+%0,30
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016791+%4,07
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06533+%2,67
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?