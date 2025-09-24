Ripple (XRP) has been consistently making gains, and experts are increasingly sure that the token can touch the $5 mark in a future bull run. Its already established position in cross-border payments and growing adoption make XRP a solid bet for long-term investors. But newer project Mutuum Finance is offering a lot more upside. Mutuum […]Ripple (XRP) has been consistently making gains, and experts are increasingly sure that the token can touch the $5 mark in a future bull run. Its already established position in cross-border payments and growing adoption make XRP a solid bet for long-term investors. But newer project Mutuum Finance is offering a lot more upside. Mutuum […]

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Road to $5 Clear While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Aims for $1 from $0.035

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 04:00
Ripple (XRP) has been consistently making gains, and experts are increasingly sure that the token can touch the $5 mark in a future bull run. Its already established position in cross-border payments and growing adoption make XRP a solid bet for long-term investors.

But newer project Mutuum Finance is offering a lot more upside. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced at a $0.035, is building a DeFi-focused lending and borrowing protocol that’s attracting retail as well as institutional investment. Projections indicate that MUTM could soar towards $1, translating to a potential 28x jump. While XRP may follow a linear path to $5, the asymmetric growth story lies with MUTM, thus a strong buy for 2025 portfolios.

XRP Eyes Resilience as Subsequent Resistance Levels Loom

XRP is currently trading at $2.97, while recent action has shown constricting in the $2.85-$3.10 zone. The asset is supported by its established reputation in cross-border payments and increasing institutional adoption, which underpin its outlook. Technical levels indicate that if XRP moves above $3.10 with good volume, it may trend towards higher resistance at $4.50, although this path is dependent upon broader market momentum and macroeconomic indicators. Compared to XRP’s relatively developed profile, smart investors believe Mutuum Finance will see bigger gains when the market breakouts out. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Success

Mutuum Finance is currently at presale stage 6 where they have their token up for sale at $0.035. The campaign has been moving very quickly and investors have raised more than $16.2 million to date. The project seeks to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain in order to secure long-term value and get paid easily.

Mutuum Finance has built a DeFi structure that is favorable for both the lender and the borrower. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) versions of lending are present. It is scalable and resistant to manipulation, and it can be used by retail investors or institutional investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has strong controls against risk, security-focused at all levels. The protocol is equally strong on under-collateralized as well as over-lending over-collateralization liquidation. Mutuum Finance is able to do so through cascading Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity, liquidation fees, and reserve factors hedging and insurance of the platform’s liquidity in all states.

Interest charged by MUTM is variable and much lower than liquidity management. One of its applications in the market is lending with different interest: excess funds will start lending at sub-normal interest rates and shortage of liquidity will charge extra fees to allow repayment of the loan and new deposits. It proposes that the borrowers are able to get fixed rate borrowing in lending and at a desired rate against the variable one and only for the highly liquid collateral.

Staking, buying tokens, and listing on exchanges are some of Mutuum Finance’s long-term objectives that bring about sustained growth. Currently, it has a $100,000 giveaway and will be rewarding 10 people $10,000 MUTM each as well.

The Crypto to Pick for Q4 Gains

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is causing a splash as a high-potential alternative while Ripple (XRP) charts its way to $5. Currently at Stage 6 presale at $0.035, MUTM already has $16.2M and attracted thousands of investors. With a planned USD-pegged stablecoin, dual P2P and P2C lending model, and solid risk management protocols, analysts are confident that MUTM can reach $1, a 28x return on the current price. XRP is a good long-term investment at $2.97, but for asymmetric growth, Mutuum Finance is the pick. Lock Stage 6 tokens in now before the next price jump.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

