Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP and Another Trending Crypto to Watch as Whale Activity Rises

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 09:00
Price of Ripple (XRP) has been in focus once more as whale wallets show heavy accumulation before the token makes its upward move. Though XRP is still among the most popular altcoins in circulation, investors also have eyes on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 DeFi token that has become a much-discussed token during its presale period. 

Unlike hype plays, MUTM lending and borrowing procedures render it feasible in the real world, so it gets interest from retail traders as well as institutional investors on the hunt for the next crypto giant. As whale transactions continue to rise throughout the industry, XRP and MUTM are both shaping up to become significant cryptos to watch in 2025.

XRP Price Analysis Amid Whale Action

XRP is currently trading at $3.00. Whale addresses have risen recently: on-chain activity shows a steep drop of 90% of XRP reserves on Coinbase, suggesting accumulation by whale holders and reduced available supply. Resistance is building at $3.18, with support evident at the $2.95-$3.05 level, so that zone is most critical for direction of the next move. Compared with new XRP, some investors are looking to MUTM as having greater upside when the bull run takes off.

Breaking Records at an Early Stage

Stage 6 of MUTM presale is undervalued at $0.035. More than 16,470 customers have bought tokens and the project itself has gained more than 16.15 million. This is a clear signal that market demand is increasing and also hype on launch is increasing as well.

Mutuum Finance is using the Chainlink oracles on ETH, MATIC and AVAX token lending, borrowing and liquidity insurance premia. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are utilized with redundant security. For that, the multi-step approach will ensure that price data is normalized irrespective of the scale of market conditions.

Collateral management protocol is directly affected by the deviation of the market. Liquidation values and LTV values are divided on the basis of stability in assets. Risk token ratio can be lower and risk-free token ratio can be higher. Its reserve’s multiplier is used proportionally 10% in low risk and 35% in highest risk as buffer which does not damage the diversification.

The protocol works accordingly in risk management as well as liquidity management in its attempts to work optimally in the illiquid position flipping. Risk exposures are strongly correlated with one another, as well as the liquidation level being fixed. ETH and stablecoins are used as security assets to enable the increase of the ancillary LTV levels to collateralize risk assets using lower-risk assets. The reserve factors opportunity and reserve safety risk are optimized by proportional assets class.

Mutuum Finance seeks to revolutionize DeFi. There is a giveaway of early adopter tokens where 10 individuals receive $10,000 MUTM and $100,000 giveaway is offered.

Where to Put Your Money 

The whale-driven XRP momentum and Mutuum Finance presale success also reflect two distinct investment opportunities for crypto investors during 2025. XRP price action remains closely tied to large holder action, with resistance at $3.18, whereas MUTM’s presale has garnered over 16,470 contributors and raised over $16.15 million. With this combined momentum of strong investor interest and growing adoption, MUTM emerges as the token to keep an eye on. Long-time investors looking for access to winning market players and innovative DeFi protocols may want to get in early.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

