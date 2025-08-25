Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP Could Hit $4, But One Altcoin Under $0.04 Might Do It Sooner

With Ripple (XRP) coming closer to a potential breakout with the experts predicting it to reach the level of $4, market attention is quietly shifting towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance presale token price is valued at $0.035 in phase 6. Analysts say this new token could rocket to $4 even faster.

Phase 7 will see an increase of 14.29% to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already drawn more than $14.8 million in investment and has been supported by more than 15,600 investors. With XRP struggling to cope with market volatility and regulation crosswinds, Mutuum Finance’s pioneering DeFi model and sub-$0.04 entry level are sparking fresh interest among investors looking for the next massive altcoin break.

XRP Price Overview and Outlook

XRP is currently trading at around $2.85, showing a moderate daily decline with intraday volatilities between $2.84 and $2.95.

The price is hovering below the crucial $3 psychological barrier, as recent sell-outs from whales and uncertainty surrounding pending regulatory decisions keep its upsurge in check. But analysts point to technical indicators such as chart fractals, and whale activity on-chain suggesting sell-pressure could be easing, setting the stage for a run to the $4+ zone if resistance is overcome

Investors FOMO into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Phase 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in presale stage 6. More than $14.8 million has been raised and more than 15600 early investors are buying tokens. Token value at Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, up by 14.3% from Stage 6.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently announced its Official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Its users are expected to receive a share of the program’s reward of $50,000 USDT in case they manage to find potential bugs on the project.

The bounty program is intended to provide equal safety to all types of vulnerabilities. The program consists of four classes of severity; i.e., major, minor, low, and critical.

Mutuum Finance Announces Huge Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also unveiled a $100,000 giveaway where the players will be rewarded in the form of $10,000 MUTM tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building an overcollateralized USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also audited and verified by CertiK.

The Future of Decentralized Lending

Mutuum Finance’s non-custodial lending protocol enables decentralized lending with which the users have complete ownership of their assets while lending. After lending, lenders earn passive returns and borrrowers obtain funds automatically by collateralizing diversified assets during the lending. Systematic rate adjustment by the system maximizes capital structure and sustainability for the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a double-lending scenario with best-in-class flexibility to users in the form of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model is driven by smart contracts to handle lending pools that dynamically adjust levels of interest in perfect synchronization with the market. Lenders receive secured returns, and the borrowers have secure options on borrowing capital on loan.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) eliminates intermediaries through direct interaction between lending parties and borrowing agents. Risky assets like meme coins require such a totally decentralized system that provides users with maximum autonomy.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has secured over $14.8M from 15,600+ investors and is priced at $0.035 in Stage 6, which will grow 14.29% to $0.04. Early backers will have 400%+ ROI upon listing, supported by a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a robust dual lending system. Grab your MUTM tokens today before the next stage comes.

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance