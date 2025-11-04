Ripple (XRP) Releases Statement on New Initiative: Officially Launched

Ripple has officially launched its digital asset spot prime brokerage service for institutional clients in the US.

Ripple Prime users will now be able to conduct over-the-counter (OTC) spot trading on dozens of digital assets, including XRP and RLUSD, the company announced.

The company acquired multi-asset brokerage firm Hidden Road in October 2025. Following this merger, Ripple integrated its licenses with Hidden Road’s solutions, creating a new structure under the Ripple Prime umbrella. This provides institutions with seamless access to foreign exchange (FX), digital assets, derivatives, swaps, and fixed-income securities.

Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, said that with the new service, institutions’ access to the cryptocurrency markets has become more comprehensive:

“The launch of OTC spot trading capabilities complements our existing OTC and derivatives services and enables us to provide U.S. institutions with a comprehensive offering tailored to their strategies.”

The new structure will allow Ripple Prime users to manage their OTC spot transactions and assets with cross-margin capabilities. This will allow them to optimize their OTC swaps, CME futures, and options positions within the same portfolio.

*This is not investment advice.

