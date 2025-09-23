The price direction of Ripple (XRP) is running out of steam, according to analysts who cite a possible retracement to the $2.75 mark in the months ahead. In spite of XRP being a top contender for cross-border payments, its short-term direction has caused some investors to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), on the other […]The price direction of Ripple (XRP) is running out of steam, according to analysts who cite a possible retracement to the $2.75 mark in the months ahead. In spite of XRP being a top contender for cross-border payments, its short-term direction has caused some investors to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), on the other […]

Ripple (XRP) Set to Dip Toward $2.75 as Smart Money Investors Favor This Altcoin at Just $0.035

The price direction of Ripple (XRP) is running out of steam, according to analysts who cite a possible retracement to the $2.75 mark in the months ahead. In spite of XRP being a top contender for cross-border payments, its short-term direction has caused some investors to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), on the other hand, is attracting more and more attention among intelligent money investors. MUTM is everything regarding a two-way lending-and-borrowing protocol with DeFi utility to provide. Mutuum Finance is available for buying at the cost of $0.035 in stage 6 presale. The protocol has witnessed over $16.15 million worth of funds raised from over 16,470 holders. MUTM’s utility model and early positioning give it far more upside potential than large-cap mature tokens like XRP.

XRP Struggles at $3.00, Faces Significant Resistance

Ripple’s XRP is trading around $3.00, showing recent strength but also facing resistance at around its current level. It remains a significant force in cross-border payments and the XRP Ledger is an ongoing development effort to provide efficiency and regulatory clarity. However, near-term sentiment indicates potential downside pressure to $2.75 in the event of a break of support, especially with traders taking profit on recent highs. Despite XRP continuing to be one of the strongest performing tokens in the market, Mutuum Finance could deliver relatively higher percentage upside in 2025. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Skyrockets in Presale

Mutuum Finance is in presale stage six at $0.035 after a 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The project is seeing massive demand in the market with over 16,470 investors and over $16.15 million in funds. 

Mutuum Finance has just launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for platform security. The bugs are set on four levels with critical, major, minor, and low tags.

Mutuum Finance has strict security controls over what is collateralized so that protocol and user security are never at risk. Target collateral ratios, lending and deposit limits are kept in check. Off close undercollateralized positions are established to facilitate acquisitions of liquidated, call penalties and triggering liquidation ensure remediation within a reasonable time frame in assisting to attain systemic stability.

Collateral efficiency is maximized in collateralized securities, i.e., lending efficiency is maximized in Loan-to-Value (LTV) in over-collateralized lending. Reserve requirements are suggested as a form of shock-absorption for extraordinary market circumstances, and surplus reserve can be taxed on volatile assets for volatility neutralization.

Community and Future Growth 

Mutuum Finance is aiming to transform the prevailing DeFi model of the future. In an effort to facilitate early adoption, the project is conducting an early adoption campaign in the form of a $100,000 giveaway contest where 10 users will be rewarded with a $10,000 MUTM token.

Mutuum Finance variable rate of interest is based on liquidity. Borrowing at low rates when the system is highly liquid facilitates greater utilization, and borrowing at high rates when the system is illiquid facilitates repayment of loans and new deposits.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in focus as XRP encounters short-term resistance around $3.00 and risks declining to around $2.75. Stage 6 presale tokens can be bought at $0.035. Already 16,470+ holders have put $16.15M into the project. Protected by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K community giveaway, and strong collateral protections, MUTM’s dual lending model is a utility-driven mechanism with far more upside potential than legacy large caps. Lock in your Stage 6 tokens today before prices increase in the upcoming presale round.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

