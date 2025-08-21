Ripple (XRP) Traders Earn 1,800 XRP Daily From GoldenMining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:59
XRP, a digital asset based on the XRP Ledger, is a cryptocurrency launched by Ripple Labs. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost international payments and is often used as a bridge currency between different currencies, giving it a prominent position in the cryptocurrency space.

Based on this feature, GoldenMining has launched contracts that support XRP mining. Users only need to use XRP to purchase contracts to join mining and receive daily income.

 

How to participate in XRP contracts

Enter the GoldenMining platform, register an account and get $15 for free, and sign in daily to receive $0.6

Choose the right contract option. The platform offers a variety of options for different budgets and investment goals. Users can easily choose the most suitable plan based on their needs and start cloud mining.

【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $15, 1-day contract, daily profit of $0.60, total net profit of $15 + $0.60

【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $100, 2-day contract, daily profit of $4, total net profit of $100 + $8

【Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd】：Investment: $650, 5-day contract, daily profit of $8.45, total net profit of $650 + $42.25

【Antminer L9 16GH】：Investment: $1500, 12-day contract, daily profit of $20.25, total net profit of $1500 + $243

【Antminer L9 17GH】：Investment: $3500, 18-day contract, daily profit of $48, total net profit of $3500 + $882

【Elphapex DG2】：Investment: $6,000, 30-day contract, daily profit of $87, total profit of $6,000 + $2,610

【Elphapex DG2+】：Investment: $12,500, 38-day contract, daily profit of $212.5, total profit of $12,500 + $8,075

【ANTSPACE HD5】：Investment: $55,000, 47-day contract, daily profit of $1,056, total profit of $55,000 + $49,632

 

Why Choose GoldenMining

GoldenMining boasts a 24/7 online team of certified professionals specializing in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security. They are always on hand to solve user problems.

Users are free from traditional constraints, eliminating the need to purchase expensive equipment and energy consumption. Simply purchase a contract on your mobile phone and start mining, with profits arriving the next day.

We support deposits and withdrawals in a variety of cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and more.

The simple operation interface is suitable for every novice user as well as experienced miners.

No additional fees. The pricing is transparent and there are no handling fees or management fees.

The affiliate program allows users to earn referral rewards of up to 3% + 2%.

Green and efficient infrastructure: World-class high-performance computing facilities are deployed in global green energy bases to effectively reduce operating costs and implement environmental protection concepts.

Fund Security: At GoldenMining, user funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL 

encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company.

 

About GoldenMining

GoldenMining is a platform that provides cloud computing services to users worldwide. We eliminate the tedious process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines, allowing you to earn stable returns with a small investment. Our mission is to provide a seamless investment experience and professional project management for anyone interested in cryptocurrency cloud mining, regardless of their experience level.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: https://www.goldenmining.com

Or contact us via email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ripple-xrp-traders-earn-1800-xrp-daily-from-goldenmining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.06986-2.01%
Binance Coin
BNB$851.8+2.58%
