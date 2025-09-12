Ripple (XRP) Trading Volume Crumbles as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Blazes With 2500% ROI Prospect

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 02:30
As Ripple’s (XRP) trade volume registers a sharp decline, market attention is progressively shifting towards a new DeFi coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is currently in the sixth presale phase and an investment today at $0.035 per token. This DeFi crypto has raised $15.6 million so far, while the project now has in excess of 16,200 investors.

As its 2500% ROI explosive potential captures attention across the crypto market, the novel protocol is drawing traders away from traditional altcoin plays and into the latest frontier of decentralized finance innovation. While XRP loses steam, Mutuum Finance is torching the charts, signaling a possible paradigm shift in investor sentiment and liquidity flows.

XRP Consolidates Amid Slumping Volume and Waning Momentum

XRP is currently trading at $3.02, fluctuating within a band of approximately $2.91 and $3.03. Recent statistics report a huge drop, near 66%, in 24-hour trading volume, sparking concern about decreasing retail and institutional activity. Additionally, XRP’s decentralized finance ecosystem is also facing headwinds: daily DEX volume has shrunk to a paltry $2.3 million, the lowest since April, alongside a decline in total value locked (TVL) on the XRP Ledger from $120 million to $98 million, reflecting decreased engagement. While a bounce-back is not ruled out, recent trends suggest investor interest lies elsewhere as new DeFi protocols like Mutuum Finance begin to gather attention.

Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance is giving investors a chance to be part of the project at the moment when it is in its initial development stage so that they can buy the tokens at a very cheap price. The token is being offered for one MUTM at $0.035, but in the upcoming seventh phase of the token sale, the token will be offered at $0.04. Presale has been in high demand with over $15.6 million funds raised and the overall number of token holders at over 16,200. Such interest establishes MUTM as a solid contender among DeFi projects.

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

The latest additions to the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) environment include bug hunt that will see participants share a $50,000 USDT reward for identifying potential vulnerabilities in its code. All bug types will qualify for a share of the reward. The program is already running and open to the general public. The project is not just building the platform but also seeking to take care of its users and investors.

Dual-Lending and Borrowing System

Mutuum Finance utilizes a two-tier lending system, a hybrid of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending systems, with more competitive advantage. In P2C, the smart contracts continuously monitor the market to compute interest payments, and investors lend at low interest rates while borrowers borrow at lower interest costs with investors passively getting their interest via the smart contracts. P2P enables lending and borrowing directly among parties without an intermediary, hence a completely decentralized lending product and best suited for volatile or risky assets such as meme coins.

Infrastructure and Price Discovery

In the interest of allowing precise and timely price information, Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles that reference token prices against commonly utilized assets such as USD, ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, aggregated feeds, and in-chain data are also used throughout the platform to provide timely and precise price data. These protocols serve as the fundamental function for pricing collateral, risk management, and liquidation process, thereby allowing the protocol to operate successfully and be stable irrespective of the various market conditions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as Ripple (XRP) stumbles on declining trading volume. Stage 6 tokens are $0.035, moving to $0.04 in Phase 7, with 14.28% immediate ROI and up to 2500% long-term potential. Lock in your Stage 6 allocation now before the next price rise. 

Find out more about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) by checking out the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
