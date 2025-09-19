A 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve triggered a broad altcoin surge, while investors increasingly explore cloud mining for returns. #partnercontentA 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve triggered a broad altcoin surge, while investors increasingly explore cloud mining for returns. #partnercontent

Ripplecoin Mining simplifies access to crypto cloud mining

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/19 22:23
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00052-1.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13927+5.02%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

A 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve triggered a broad altcoin surge, while investors increasingly explore cloud mining for returns.

Table of Contents

  • Market background
  • Cloud mining becomes a new option
  • How to get started with Ripplecoin Mining?
  • Summary

Following the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 25 basis point cut in its benchmark interest rate to a range of 4.00%-4.25%, the cryptocurrency market reacted swiftly. Altcoins generally rallied, with some tokens seeing 24-hour gains exceeding 300%, demonstrating a significant rebound in risk appetite. At the same time, more and more investors are turning to compliant cloud mining platforms like Ripplecoin Mining for more stable and sustainable long-term returns.

Market background

This rate cut marks the resumption of the Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policy cycle since December of last year. This has boosted liquidity in the crypto market, leading to a broad rally in altcoins: APX surged 309% in 24 hours, KMNO rose over 33%, TST and EIGEN rose 22% and 18%, respectively.

Ripplecoin Mining simplifies access to crypto cloud mining - 1

Cloud mining becomes a new option

Compared to traditional mining, Ripplecoin Mining’s AI-driven cloud mining model requires no hardware investment. Users can participate in the mining of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP through smart contracts and receive daily returns settled in US dollars. The platform currently covers over 120 countries and regions worldwide, with over 9 million registered users and a user retention rate exceeding 85%.

How to get started with Ripplecoin Mining?

The Ripplecoin Mining onboarding process is simple, allowing investors to start their cloud mining experience in just minutes:

  • Register an account: New users can create an account for free and automatically receive a $15 welcome bonus.
  • Top up the account: Next, users need to fund their account with major cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, and ETH.
  • Choose a contract: Users can then choose from a variety of cloud mining options based on their investment goals and preferences.
  • Daily settlement: The platform automatically calculates and distributes profits using AI, allowing users to withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Summary

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts not only ignited a short-term rally in the crypto market but also accelerated a shift in investor behavior. In a highly volatile environment, cloud mining is becoming a growing investment option. Leveraging AI technology, regulatory compliance, and a global presence, Ripplecoin Mining offers users a new path to regular returns during periods of easing liquidity.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining is a leading global, compliant cloud mining platform dedicated to making cryptocurrency investing more transparent, accessible, and sustainable. Leveraging AI-powered smart contracts and eco-friendly cloud computing infrastructure, the platform provides users with a hardware-free mining experience, supporting major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP. To date, Ripplecoin Mining has served over 9 million registered users in over 120 countries and regions worldwide. With its secure, compliant, flexible contracts, and daily settlement mechanism, Ripplecoin Mining has become a key choice for crypto investors entering the web3 era.

For more information about Ripplecoin Mining, visit the official website here or download the official app. Official Email: [email protected].

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally