Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

A 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve triggered a broad altcoin surge, while investors increasingly explore cloud mining for returns.

Following the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 25 basis point cut in its benchmark interest rate to a range of 4.00%-4.25%, the cryptocurrency market reacted swiftly. Altcoins generally rallied, with some tokens seeing 24-hour gains exceeding 300%, demonstrating a significant rebound in risk appetite. At the same time, more and more investors are turning to compliant cloud mining platforms like Ripplecoin Mining for more stable and sustainable long-term returns.

This rate cut marks the resumption of the Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policy cycle since December of last year. This has boosted liquidity in the crypto market, leading to a broad rally in altcoins: APX surged 309% in 24 hours, KMNO rose over 33%, TST and EIGEN rose 22% and 18%, respectively.

Compared to traditional mining, Ripplecoin Mining’s AI-driven cloud mining model requires no hardware investment. Users can participate in the mining of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP through smart contracts and receive daily returns settled in US dollars. The platform currently covers over 120 countries and regions worldwide, with over 9 million registered users and a user retention rate exceeding 85%.

The Ripplecoin Mining onboarding process is simple, allowing investors to start their cloud mining experience in just minutes:

Register an account: New users can create an account for free and automatically receive a $15 welcome bonus.

New users can create an account for free and automatically receive a $15 welcome bonus. Top up the account: Next, users need to fund their account with major cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, and ETH.

Next, users need to fund their account with major cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, and ETH. Choose a contract: Users can then choose from a variety of cloud mining options based on their investment goals and preferences.

Users can then choose from a variety of cloud mining options based on their investment goals and preferences. Daily settlement: The platform automatically calculates and distributes profits using AI, allowing users to withdraw or reinvest at any time.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts not only ignited a short-term rally in the crypto market but also accelerated a shift in investor behavior. In a highly volatile environment, cloud mining is becoming a growing investment option. Leveraging AI technology, regulatory compliance, and a global presence, Ripplecoin Mining offers users a new path to regular returns during periods of easing liquidity.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining is a leading global, compliant cloud mining platform dedicated to making cryptocurrency investing more transparent, accessible, and sustainable. Leveraging AI-powered smart contracts and eco-friendly cloud computing infrastructure, the platform provides users with a hardware-free mining experience, supporting major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP. To date, Ripplecoin Mining has served over 9 million registered users in over 120 countries and regions worldwide. With its secure, compliant, flexible contracts, and daily settlement mechanism, Ripplecoin Mining has become a key choice for crypto investors entering the web3 era.

