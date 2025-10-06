Ripple’s Banking License Application Major Update: Details

ExchangeDEX+
  • Ripple advances banking ambitions with public release of charter application.
  • OCC filing reveals Ripple’s intent to operate as regulated trust bank.
  • Ripple’s move signals deeper integration between blockchain and traditional finance.

Ripple’s journey toward becoming a regulated financial institution has taken a significant step forward as new details of its U.S. banking license application surface.


According to Pumpius on X, the Interagency Charter Application for Ripple National Trust Bank has been made available for public review, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution.


The official document, titled “Public Volume 1 of 2,” lists Brian Spahn, Ripple Labs’ Senior Director of Regulatory Compliance, as the point of contact. It also includes representatives from Paul Hastings LLP, a major law firm known for its expertise in banking and financial regulation.


The filing indicates Ripple’s intent to operate under a national banking charter supervised by U.S. regulators. This move underscores its transition from a crypto enterprise to a licensed financial entity.


Also Read: Egrag Crypto’s XRP Pinkish Square Analysis Update – Here Are Short-Term Targets


Ripple’s Strategic Move Toward Mainstream Banking

Ripple’s latest application demonstrates its broader ambition to integrate blockchain technology within the traditional banking framework. The potential charter would enable the company to offer regulated trust and custody services while enhancing its role in cross-border payments and digital asset management.


Moreover, this milestone reflects Ripple’s efforts to strengthen its compliance posture following years of regulatory challenges. By pursuing a federal charter, the company signals a commitment to align with established financial oversight, ensuring that its operations meet institutional standards.


Additionally, this step could position Ripple as a bridge between blockchain innovation and conventional finance. Its XRP Ledger technology, which facilitates real-time settlements, could now operate under the credibility and stability of a federally chartered bank.


A Turning Point for Ripple and the Industry

After enduring prolonged scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple’s pivot toward a regulated model demonstrates its readiness to operate within the core financial system.


Hence, the public release of the charter application not only highlights Ripple’s persistence but also reflects a maturing phase for blockchain-driven companies seeking legitimacy in traditional markets.


As regulators review the proposal, the outcome could set a precedent for how digital asset firms transition into fully licensed financial institutions in the United States.


Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Altcoins Slip as AI Tokens Defy Market Downturn


