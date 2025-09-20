Ripple’s ETF Speculation Lifts XRP, But LBRETT Price Forecasts Hint at Multi-Billion Market Cap

Crypto News

The past few weeks have been significant for Ripple (XRP). After securing a favorable outcome in the protracted SEC regulatory lawsuit, another beacon of hope is increasingly on the horizon.

Speculations over ETF approvals are now drawing institutional and retail excitement. These updates augur well for XRP price prediction, with analysts hinting at a price that could reach $5 by year-end.

Yet, beneath the radar is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin with super fast transaction process at low costs. Its presale at $0.0058, with forecasts suggesting a multi-billion market cap by mid-2026, making it the top meme coin to buy for those seeking outsized gains in this bull cycle.

XRP’s ETF-Driven Momentum

Ripple’s XRP has long been positioned as a leader in cross-border payments, and recent ETF speculation is amplifying its appeal. After the SEC review, XRP has broken above the $3 psychological level, up about 4.15% in recent sessions. Crucially, October is an important month for XRP, with SEC decisions due on multiple applications from issuers like Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21 shares.

This could potentially unlock billions in institutional inflows similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. More ambitious XRP price prediction hints at a wild price rally that could be as high as $20 next year. This is expected to be fueled by structural demand from hedge funds and retirement accounts, solidifying XRP’s role in global finance. But its $180 billion + market cap tempers the pace of gains compared to smaller, high-beta plays.

Layer Brett: The Under-the-Radar Contender

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) operates in the shadows of more established tokens, yet its presale at $0.0058 is drawing savvy investors with promises of scalability and community-driven growth. As an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin inspired by the viral “Brett” character, it fuses low-fee transactions, instant processing, and staking rewards with meme culture’s infectious appeal. Onchain metrics show rapid presale traction, with thousands participating and whales positioning early, echoing the rapid builds of past meme successes.

Forecasts for Layer Brett hint at a multi-billion market cap by mid-2026, potentially reaching $2-$5 billion if it captures even a fraction of the Base ecosystem’s momentum. Analysts project a price surge to $0.20-$0.30, implying 50x returns from presale levels, driven by DeFi integrations, NFT marketplaces, and yield farming on its scalable platform. As the top meme coin to buy, Layer Brett core fundamentals could translate to explosive visibility and exponential price surge.

Navigating the Speculative Landscape

Timing remains key in crypto’s volatile arena. XRP’s October ETF decisions could spark a Q4 breakout, but delays or macro headwinds like high interest rates might cap enthusiasm. Layer Brett’s ($LBRETT) presale, however, is a low entry point. Its $0.0058 price and staking yields offer a low-barrier shot at multi-billion growth before hype builds.

Investors can anchor with XRP for ETF-driven stability while allocating to Layer Brett for viral upside. XRP suits those eyeing institutional flows, but LBRETT’s forecasts make it the stealth pick for transformative returns. Track on-chain flows and broader trends, like Fed rate cuts, to balance risks. As the top meme coin to buy, Layer Brett thrives on community sentiment, less tethered to regulatory whims.

Conclusion

XRP price prediction hints toward new highs, with $10+ in sight if approvals materialize. But Layer Brett ($LBRETT) price forecasts whisper of a multi-billion market cap, its presale stealthily positioning it as the top meme coin to buy for 2025’s underdog story. As XRP courts the spotlight, Layer Brett could emerge from the shadows with rocket fuel—join the presale to stake your claim.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

