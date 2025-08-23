Ripple’s RLUSD Becomes Japan’s First Licensed Stablecoin Under New Law

Fintech

Japan’s stablecoin market is officially entering a new phase. Ripple, in partnership with SBI VC Trade, has begun distributing Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan, making it the first stablecoin launched under the country’s Payment Services Act framework.

SBI VC Trade stands out as the first company in Japan to receive an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider License, a designation created in 2023 when the revised Payment Services Act came into effect. Two years after securing the license, the firm is now leveraging it to distribute RLUSD alongside other stablecoins.

The move positions Japan as a frontrunner in the global push to regulate and formalize stablecoin use. Market observers expect the $300 billion global stablecoin sector to grow toward the $1 trillion mark in the coming years, driven by institutional demand and broader adoption in payments.

RLUSD Designed for Trust and Transparency

Ripple highlighted that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade standards in mind. Each token is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and cash-like assets. Transparency is reinforced through monthly audits conducted by independent firms.

Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, said the launch represented a milestone for Japan’s digital asset industry. “The rollout of RLUSD will expand options for users while ensuring reliability and ease of use. Together with Ripple, we aim to provide secure and transparent infrastructure for the future of finance,” he explained.

Setting a New Standard for Stablecoins

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoin, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond technology. “This collaboration is about building a reliable bridge between traditional and decentralized finance,” he said. “RLUSD is designed to set a new benchmark for stablecoins, not just in Japan but across global markets.”

With Japan now hosting the first rollout of RLUSD under a licensed framework, the partnership between Ripple and SBI could shape how other regions design and regulate stablecoin adoption. Analysts suggest that this development will further legitimize stablecoins as a cornerstone of digital finance in the years ahead.

