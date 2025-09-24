The post Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple and Securitize have rolled out smart contracts that let investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL instantly convert tokenized fund shares into RLUSD, boosting on‑chain liquidity and automation. The upgrade makes RLUSD an institutional off‑ramp within Securitize’s tokenization stack as RWA funds scale in assets under management. VBILL, launched in May 2025 across multiple chains, delivers Treasury‑backed, tokenized cash management for qualified investors. Together, these integrations advance practical, compliant digital‑asset workflows for modern portfolios. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/ripples-rlusd-integrates-with-blackrock-and-vaneck/ The post Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple and Securitize have rolled out smart contracts that let investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL instantly convert tokenized fund shares into RLUSD, boosting on‑chain liquidity and automation. The upgrade makes RLUSD an institutional off‑ramp within Securitize’s tokenization stack as RWA funds scale in assets under management. VBILL, launched in May 2025 across multiple chains, delivers Treasury‑backed, tokenized cash management for qualified investors. Together, these integrations advance practical, compliant digital‑asset workflows for modern portfolios. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/ripples-rlusd-integrates-with-blackrock-and-vaneck/