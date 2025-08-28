Ripple’s RLUSD Joins Aave Horizon, Powering Real-World Assets in DeFi Shift

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 22:21
Threshold
T$0.01634+0.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.0585+0.44%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717-0.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10271+2.19%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001676--%
AaveToken
AAVE$316.2-2.78%
  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin powers Aave Horizon’s tokenized lending market.
  • Chainlink ensures accurate valuations for Horizon’s real-world asset collateral.
  • Institutions earn yield using RLUSD while accessing compliant DeFi borrowing.

Ripple has strengthened its DeFi presence with the integration of its RLUSD stablecoin into Aave Labs’ Horizon market. The development makes RLUSD an essential asset in a framework created to combine tokenized real-world assets with decentralized lending. Ripple reports that inclusion is a long-term goal of integrating institutional-grade products into open finance.


Also Read: Ethereum Supply Shock: Institutions Quietly Amass 8% as Price Nears $4,600


Horizon’s Borrowing Framework

Aave Labs recently launched Horizon, describing it as an institutional-grade platform operating on a permissioned version of Aave V3. It permits collateralized loan obligations and tokenized assets like US Treasuries to serve as collateral for borrowing stablecoins. The structure is compliance-enforceable at the token level, and the stablecoin markets are open and permissionless, but they prevent cross-application lock-in within DeFi.


Borrowing infrastructure available 24 hours in this model allows institutions to access the infrastructure and still meet regulatory standards. It establishes a first mover connection between old finance and blockchain-based lending models.


RLUSD’s Expanding Role

RLUSD is now positioned alongside USDC and Aave’s GHO within Horizon. Institutions that place RLUSD in liquidity pools realize yield and facilitate borrowing. The stablecoin is thus a working device that will connect tokenized securities with the decentralization of the credit markets.


Ripple has noted that RLUSD is not just a tool of valuation debate. Instead, it is an essential element of Horizon business and a force of efficient capital flow in DeFi.


Chainlink’s Infrastructure Support

Chainlink provides essential support to Horizon with its SmartData infrastructure. Chainlink Onchain NAV offers tamper-resistant valuations of tokenized assets on-chain in the system. This ensures that overcollateralized loans are supported with real-time information.


Further integration with the Chainlink Proof of Reserves and SmartAUM should also be anticipated. These will improve accountability and security for both the borrowers and the liquidity providers in Horizon.


Ripple and Aave Target Tokenized Asset Growth

Ripple’s collaboration with Aave signals a push into the trillion-dollar tokenized asset market. Horizon’s launch on Ethereum allows investors to earn yield from institutional borrowers while enabling tokenized assets to flow more efficiently across digital markets. The RLUSD is a compliant collateral solution, which strengthens its role in everyday transactions.


This equation corresponds with the similar aim of both companies, which is to connect a bridge between banks, funds, and institutions with the possibilities of DeFi. By making RLUSD a part of Horizon, Ripple is both pursuing its global goals and increasing its position at the heart of tokenized finance.


Ripple RLUSD has been a focal point of the Aave Horizon market, where assets can be lent out efficiently. Supported by Chainlink’s infrastructure, the platform delivers compliant access for institutions, showing how DeFi is transitioning into capital-ready systems.


Also Read: Philippine Senator Pushes for Blockchain-Based National Budget System


 


The post Ripple’s RLUSD Joins Aave Horizon, Powering Real-World Assets in DeFi Shift appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000025-10.39%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10271+2.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03403+70.15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding