Ripple’s RLUSD Rockets 15% in Volume, Eyes Major Milestone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 11:58
Capverse
CAP$0.12108+3.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+1.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25248+11.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01416+3.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01721+7.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.16109+0.37%

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) is set to hit a major milestone in the cryptocurrency space, complemented by its current uptick in volume. The stablecoin has gained traction in the last 24 hours as demand for the token soars.

Could RLUSD hit $800 million in September?

CoinMarketCap data reveals that in the last 24 hours, volume has recorded a 15.8% increase to $106.3 million. This suggests there has been increasing demand from traders in the crypto space who are either looking to make purchases or engage in online payments.

You Might Also Like

If the current momentum lingers, it could support Ripple USD stablecoin to hit its next major milestone of $800 million in market capitalization. RLUSD currently stands about $72 million away from hitting the target.

As of press time, Ripple USD stablecoin’s market cap stands at $728.32 million. With the trading-volume-to-market-cap ratio currently at 14.47%, consistency at this level could see RLUSD hit its valuation targets.

Ripple stablecoin’s growth trajectory has shown consistency since its launch in December 2024. As of early August 2025, RLUSD’s market cap flipped $600 million.

Within the space of 30 days, the asset has increased by over $100 million. If RLUSD sustains this growth pattern, it could easily surpass $800 million before the end of September.

Ripple expansion into Africa, Dubai boosts RLUSD adoption

With Ripple’s expansion into Africa and recent partnership with some local payment apps in the region, achieving the target could happen sooner.

You Might Also Like

Notably, Ripple is pushing RLUSD as a solution to residents who have had to deal with high rates of cross-order payments. RLUSD is also proving valuable to farmers in the region in terms of insurance against drought and flooding.

The payment giant’s expansionary move has also seen it secure regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The development means RLUSD is an available option to the more than 7,000 firms in Dubai’s International Financial Centre.

Source: https://u.today/ripples-rlusd-rockets-15-in-volume-eyes-major-milestone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

South Korea’s Minister of SMEs and Startups, Han Seong-sook, said the regulatory change could stimulate growth in crypto and blockchain technologies. South Korea is reportedly lifting restrictions that have prevented crypto businesses from qualifying as venture companies, giving them new access to tax breaks and financing support. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups said it had passed a partial revision to the Enforcement Decree of the Venture Business Act to remove the restrictions on virtual asset trading and brokerage businesses, according to South Korean news outlet the KoreaTechDesk.The change, slated to take effect on Sept. 16, will allow crypto firms to apply for venture certification, which opens up options for tax breaks and financial support.Read more
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195031-1.59%
GET
GET$0.008651-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10121-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 11:44
Share
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0939+12.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share
SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-franklin-solana-etf/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017269+7.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 12:18
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

WLFI Launches Project Wings to Boost Stablecoin Use on Solana

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge