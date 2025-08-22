Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Set to Launch in Japan With SBI in 2026

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 19:01
The rollout is expected in early 2026, with distribution handled by SBI VC Trade, the group’s crypto-focused subsidiary.

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo said the introduction of RLUSD would broaden the range of stablecoins available to Japanese users while boosting confidence in digital payment options.

Ripple’s stablecoin, launched in December 2024, is backed 1:1 by cash reserves, U.S. Treasury bills, and other dollar-equivalent assets.

Currently, RLUSD holds a market cap of about $666 million with daily volumes of $71 million, according to CoinGecko.

The stablecoin has already made inroads abroad, including approval in June by Dubai’s financial regulator for use within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The expansion into Japan comes as the global stablecoin sector accelerates, with total supply recently climbing to $266 billion.

Ripple’s move positions RLUSD to compete in one of Asia’s most advanced digital finance markets, where SBI has long been a leader in blockchain adoption.

