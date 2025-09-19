Ripple’s Technology Powers New Deal With DBS Bank And Franklin Templeton

Singapore-based DBS Group has forged a strategic partnership with US asset manager and crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer Franklin Templeton, alongside Ripple, to enhance trading and lending services for accredited and institutional investors.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Ripple announced that the collaboration would utilize tokenized money market funds (TMMFs) and the blockchain payment firm’s stablecoin, RLUSD, to provide new financial solutions.

DBS Explores Liquidity Solutions With sgBENJI Tokens

Under this agreement, DBS Group, Singapore’s largest lender, will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, which represents the asset manager’s tokenized US dollar money market fund, on the DBS Digital Exchange.

This partnership marks a new milestone in the maturation of the digital asset ecosystem, which has been garnering increased interest from institutional investors—87% of whom are expected to invest in digital assets by 2025.

For context, crypto MMFs, or tokenized money market funds, are blockchain-based digital versions of traditional MMMFs that offer investors high liquidity, low-risk, short-term yield and ability to manage cash more efficiently.

The collaboration aims to enable clients to manage their digital asset portfolios more effectively, particularly in response to the increased volatility seen in the broader digital asset industry over the past couple of months.

By listing sgBENJI alongside RLUSD on the DBS Digital Exchange, eligible clients can quickly trade RLUSD for sgBENJI tokens. This allows for portfolio rebalancing into a more stable asset within minutes and around the clock.

Looking ahead, DBS plans to explore further liquidity options for clients by using sgBENJI tokens as collateral. This could involve facilitating credit through repurchase transactions (repo) or collaborating with third-party platforms, with DBS acting as a trusted agent holding the collateral.

Ripple’s XRP Ledger Chosen For sgBENJI Tokenization

To enhance the tokenization ecosystem, Franklin Templeton will utilize the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed for low-cost global financial transactions, for tokenizing sgBENJI.

Per the announcement, the choice of Ripple’s blockchain is driven by its speed, efficiency, and low transaction costs, making it an ideal platform for managing high-volume, low-latency assets like tokenized money market funds.

Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange, emphasized the need for solutions that cater to the demands of a continuously evolving digital asset landscape. He stated that this partnership exemplifies how tokenized securities can enhance efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets.

Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, echoed Kian’s statement on the new partnership, highlighting the potential of blockchain and tokenization in reshaping the financial ecosystem.

Lastly, Nigel Khakoo, VP and Global Head of Trading and Markets at Ripple, noted that this collaboration represents a significant advancement in the utility of tokenized securities.

He described the partnership as a “game-changer” for investors, who will now be able to seamlessly rebalance their portfolios between stablecoins and yield-generating money market funds within a single, trusted framework.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s associated token, XRP, is trading at $3.10, capitalizing on the market’s new uptrend with a 3.2% surge over the last 24 hours. However, the cryptocurrency remains 14% below its all-time high of $3.65.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com