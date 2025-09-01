Ripple’s XRP Awaits ETF Decision: October & November Key Months for Approval

  • SEC faces clustered October deadlines on XRP ETF filings, decisions could quickly sway investor confidence.
  • Franklin Templeton ruling in November seen as possible catalyst for broader institutional entry.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing for a busy period with a series of rulings on XRP exchange-traded fund applications. Several deadlines are set across October and November 2025, decisions that could either boost XRP’s standing in traditional markets or stall expectations among investors.

Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree all await final decisions in October. These rulings fall between October 18 and October 25, placing XRP in constant focus throughout the month. Analysts say even a single approval might lift XRP markets, while multiple approvals within days could trigger a stronger response.

Among the prominent filings that attracted widespread interest is that of Franklin Templeton. Its ruling is scheduled on November 14. Many observers anticipate the approval for such a recognized asset manager would appeal to conventional investors who have previously spurned cryptocurrencies.

Major Filings on the SEC’s Calendar

Grayscale originally submitted its XRP ETF proposal on September 5, 2024, and then submitted Form 19b-1 in January 2025. The SEC has already extended dates three times, leaving October 18 as the last date for a ruling. Grayscale has also filed to convert its XRP Trust to an ETF, and now the final decision date is set for December 12.

21Shares submitted its application back in February 2025 to bring XRP shares public on the Cboe BZX Exchange. After three extensions, October 19 is now the date for the commission’s decision. In addition, the SEC will decide on Bitwise filing by October 20.

CoinShares and Canary Capital both are waiting for their outcomes on October 23. WisdomTree’s application will be reviewed two days later, on October 25. These filings collectively make the third week of October a significant period for XRP investors.

Split Views on Institutional Interest

Not all analysts believe these funds will alter XRP’s future. On X, AdrianoFeria.eth said:

Critics suggest XRP lacks powerful narratives that have helped other digital currencies achieve long-term demand.

Supporters disagree. XRP chief at Canary Capital Steven McClurg forecasted that a new XRP ETF would gather $5 billion within the first month. According to him, XRP can potentially outperform Ethereum’s funds due to its application within cross-border payments.

The commission has already allowed ProShares Ultra XRP ETF back in July 2025, which debuted on July 18 with 2x leveraged exposure to XRP futures. Volatility Shares registered for three XRP-related funds consisting of a spot product and leveraged options, but approvals were placed on hold.

Today, XRP is trading at $2.76, marking a 1.72% decrease in the last 24-hour. Despite the drop in price, trading volume surged at $6.44 billion, showing strong investor interest and market activity.

