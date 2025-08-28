Ripple’s XRP Constructive Bowl Base Eyes Big Break That Could Trigger Crazy All-Time High Run ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





XRP is pressing into a well-defined resistance band around $3.30 after a two-week recovery that lifted the coin back above $3.00 and drew heavier trading volumes.

Between August 13 and 14, 2025, the market tape showed XRP pushing from $3.24 to $3.33 intraday, a level many traders view as the pivot for a larger advance if sustained on strong volume.

The move follows a series of higher lows through late July and early August, a basing pattern technicians often liken to a “bowl.”

Why $3.30 matters

In the August session, XRP cleared $3.30 in 24 hours before consolidating its gains. Earlier notes from the first week of August highlighted repeated tests just below $3.02–$3.05, and a temporary rejection, underscoring how supply becomes denser in this area.

These levels frame the current battleground: sustained closes above $3.30 would shift focus to the mid-$3, while failure risks a return to the high-$2 support.

Price action since late July features incremental higher lows and repeated probes of overhead supply—hallmarks of accumulation.

That groundwork set up early-August retests of $3.00–$3.05, and, ultimately, last week’s push to $3.33. While labels like “bowl,” “cup,” or “rounding base” vary by desk, the common thread is constructive structure as long as prior swing lows hold.

Two ingredients matter: closeness and volume. CoinDesk’s August read showed $3.24 → $3.33 alongside “significant institutional buying.”

A daily or weekly close above $3.30–$3.33 with rising turnover would argue the base is resolving higher. Conversely, rejection back below $3.05–$3.14 would keep the range intact and delay trend confirmation.

What would the path to All-Time High require

Reclaiming the $3.50–$3.84 historical window would likely demand multiple confirmed closes above $3.30–$3.33, followed by acceptance above $3.50.

Given the dispersion in ATH methodologies, the market will watch whether XRP can hold above the highest broadly referenced thresholds—$3.50 (non-Korean venues) and $3.84 (aggregate benchmarks)—rather than a single intraday print.

XRP enters the week with a constructive base, clustered resistance at $3.30–$3.33, and a cleaner regulatory backdrop.

Confirmation needs closure and volume through the band. If that arrives, the market will test the long-standing ATH zone between $3.50 and $3.84.

If not, the range persists, and the $2.85–$3.05 area remains the pivot for bulls and bears. For now, the tape says the bowl is built—and $3.30 is the line that will decide whether it breaks.