Ripple’s XRP Constructive Bowl Base Eyes Big Break That Could Trigger Crazy All-Time High Run ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:28
Movement
MOVE$0.1247+0.97%
XRP
XRP$3.0068-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018206-6.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03674+0.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.012263-3.38%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

XRP is pressing into a well-defined resistance band around $3.30 after a two-week recovery that lifted the coin back above $3.00 and drew heavier trading volumes.

Between August 13 and 14, 2025, the market tape showed XRP pushing from $3.24 to $3.33 intraday, a level many traders view as the pivot for a larger advance if sustained on strong volume.

The move follows a series of higher lows through late July and early August, a basing pattern technicians often liken to a “bowl.”

Why $3.30 matters

In the August session, XRP cleared $3.30 in 24 hours before consolidating its gains. Earlier notes from the first week of August highlighted repeated tests just below $3.02–$3.05, and a temporary rejection, underscoring how supply becomes denser in this area. 

These levels frame the current battleground: sustained closes above $3.30 would shift focus to the mid-$3,  while failure risks a return to the high-$2 support.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Price action since late July features incremental higher lows and repeated probes of overhead supply—hallmarks of accumulation. 

That groundwork set up early-August retests of $3.00–$3.05, and, ultimately, last week’s push to $3.33. While labels like “bowl,” “cup,” or “rounding base” vary by desk, the common thread is constructive structure as long as prior swing lows hold.

What could validate a breakout

Two ingredients matter: closeness and volume. CoinDesk’s August read showed $3.24 → $3.33 alongside “significant institutional buying.”

 A daily or weekly close above $3.30–$3.33 with rising turnover would argue the base is resolving higher. Conversely, rejection back below $3.05–$3.14 would keep the range intact and delay trend confirmation. 

What would the path to All-Time High require

Reclaiming the $3.50–$3.84 historical window would likely demand multiple confirmed closes above $3.30–$3.33, followed by acceptance above $3.50.

Given the dispersion in ATH methodologies, the market will watch whether XRP can hold above the highest broadly referenced thresholds—$3.50 (non-Korean venues) and $3.84 (aggregate benchmarks)—rather than a single intraday print.

XRP enters the week with a constructive base, clustered resistance at $3.30–$3.33, and a cleaner regulatory backdrop. 

Confirmation needs closure and volume through the band. If that arrives, the market will test the long-standing ATH zone between $3.50 and $3.84.

If not, the range persists, and the $2.85–$3.05 area remains the pivot for bulls and bears. For now, the tape says the bowl is built—and $3.30 is the line that will decide whether it breaks.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-xrp-constructive-bowl-base-eyes-big-break-that-could-trigger-crazy-all-time-high-run/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.507+0.37%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01953-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
Sidekick
K$0.1954+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,823.93+1.04%
67COIN
67$0.004218+16.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
Share
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5173+5.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-0.09%
Solana
SOL$211.7+3.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain