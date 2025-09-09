Ripple’s XRP Could Become SWIFT’s Bridge to Blockchain as 11,000 Banks Come Within Reach ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 04:23
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000734-2.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10154--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23234+4.97%
XRP
XRP$2.9754+3.48%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Ripple integration with Finastra opens access to 11,000 SWIFT-connected financial institutions. Finastra’s payments hub already serves more institutions and handles about $5 trillion in cross-border flows each day.

Routing RippleNet through that middleware would give Ripple an immediate, indirect pathway to a substantial share of SWIFT’s member banks.

Finastra operates a global payments service used by thousands of banks. Documents circulated publicly by industry researchers show its hub can route payments via SWIFT messaging or via alternative rails such as RippleNet.

SWIFT is testing public chains, including the XRP Ledger

SWIFT has not rejected blockchain outright. In 2025, SWIFT ran pilots that assessed public ledgers — including the XRP Ledger. 

The tests examined whether tokenised settlement could speed transfers and improve data richness. Those pilots do not equate to endorsement, but they do show SWIFT is exploring interoperability with token rails. (SWIFT pilot reports, 2025).

Advertisement

&nbsp

The XRP Ledger settles payments in seconds and at very low cost  — settlement times of roughly 3–5 seconds and micro-dollar fees per transfer are typical in ledger performance summaries.

By contrast, cross-border transfers via correspondent banking and SWIFT can take days and require pre-funding across multiple accounts. 

Ripple’s CEO has positioned the ledger as a liquidity rail that can sit alongside existing messaging systems. In June 2025, Ripple executives reiterated that banks do not need to rip out SWIFT to use XRP for settlement; they can add it for liquidity on demand.

Banks do not adopt rails on speed alone. They adopt them where legal, compliance, and operational controls are clear.

SWIFT is a cooperative governed by its members. That governance model underpins trust and dispute resolution among 11,000 institutions.

Any material re-routing of bank liquidity to public token rails will need custodial models, settlement finality rules, and regulatory sign-offs acceptable to banks and supervisors.

SWIFT’s public statements emphasise that neutrality and a legal framework are prerequisites for large-scale change.

SWIFT’s network moves enormous volumes annually. Industry commentary supplies rough scenario math: even a small reroute of SWIFT flows to tokenised settlement could represent hundreds of billions, or more, in value running through on-chain rails.

Technically and practically, the plumbing is falling into place for Ripple to function as a bridge between token rails and legacy messaging infrastructures.

A Finastra integration gives Ripple a realistic path to tens of thousands of bank endpoints without forcing banks to abandon SWIFT.

SWIFT’s own pilots acknowledge blockchain’s promise but underscore that governance and legal enforceability are non-negotiable.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-xrp-could-become-swifts-bridge-to-blockchain-as-11000-banks-come-within-reach/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,213.86+0.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,213.86+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146-0.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.136-3.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher