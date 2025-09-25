Analysts see XRP building a familiar cycle setup, with key supports holding and long-term targets between $15 and $33.Analysts see XRP building a familiar cycle setup, with key supports holding and long-term targets between $15 and $33.

Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 18:55
TL;DR

  • XRP’s ascending channel pattern has preceded strong rallies, with analysts watching $15–$33 as the next targets.
  • The $2.71 support has held repeatedly, keeping the near-term price structure intact toward $3.60 resistance.
  • Fibonacci levels on long-term charts suggest XRP could rally between $15 and $33 next cycle.

Historical Patterns Point to Higher Targets

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO has outlined a scenario where XRP could reach between $15 and $33 by late 2025. His chart review shows that XRP often forms an ascending channel in the final stage of each bull run. This structure has historically acted as an accumulation range before large upward moves.

While ascending channels break down in most cases across markets, EGRAG noted that XRP has twice broken upward from this setup.

Based on timing from past cycles, his chart marks November 27, 2025, as a possible pivot point for a new phase of growth.

Notably, the Bull Market Support Band (BMSB) remains central to this outlook. EGRAG emphasized that XRP has managed to reclaim this level even during stressed events, including the SEC lawsuit in December 2020. Unless XRP posts several weekly closes below the BMSB, the analyst sees the longer-term structure as intact.

History offers two examples: in 2017, XRP climbed more than 350% after a brief retest of its channel edge. In 2021, it gained over 110% in a similar move. Fibonacci extension levels on the current chart point to $15 and $33 as possible next cycle targets.

XRP price chartSource: EGRAG CRYPTO/X

Consolidation Under All-Time Highs

Analyst Galaxy compared the current chart to the pattern in 2017. At that time, XRP consolidated directly under its all-time high before breaking out. They said a similar stage appears to be unfolding today, with XRP trading below the $3.27–$3.65 zone, marked as the previous ATH.

Meanwhile, the long-term descending trendline has already been broken, matching the structure seen in 2017 before the breakout. Galaxy added:

Short-Term Levels in Focus

Analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XRP defended the $2.71 support level, which has been tested several times in recent weeks. Buyers have repeatedly entered this zone, reinforcing it as a strong base.

His chart shows that if XRP maintains $2.71, the next resistance levels are $3.00 and $3.20, with potential to extend toward $3.60 if momentum builds. A loss of $2.71, however, would question this near-term rebound setup.

The post Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
