Ripple’s XRP Edges Closer To Wall Street With ETF Set To Launch This Week ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/09/16 08:09
XRP enthusiasts have long awaited an exchange-traded fund in the U.S. that tracks the Ripple-affiliated token’s price movements, and it could be as soon as this week, marking it the first of its kind to debut on Wall Street.

Is An XRP ETF Coming This Week?

Investment managers Rex Shares and Osprey Funds are poised to debut their XRP-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week, according to a Monday announcement. This will be the first US fund to offer investors in the country direct exposure to the performance of XRP.

Unlike other XRP ETF proposals that have been submitted by other issuers under the Securities Act of 1933, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR) is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which REX-Osprey previously used for its SOL + Staking ETF (SSK). 

The Investment Company Act of 1940 is normally used for mutual funds and diversified ETFs, while the Securities Act of 1933 framework is used for commodity-based and asset-backed vehicles. Simply put, XRPR, is structured more like a mutual fund than a commodity trust.

The imminent REX-Osprey XRP ETF will mostly hold XRP directly and will invest at least 40% of its assets in the token or related instruments, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The approval process for such vehicles that use unique legal workarounds is significantly different since they do not have to be explicitly approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. They automatically become effective after 75 days unless the Commission moves to block their introduction. 

Meanwhile, a Dogecoin ETF from REX and Osprey, tickered DOJE, was expected to go live last week, but the debut never occurred. Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas now believes the DOGE ETF could launch on Thursday.

“As of now, the Doge ETF $DOJE is slated for Thursday launch, as is a 40 Act spot XRP ETF $XRPR (which was in the same prospectus that went effective, Trump and Bonk also in there too, but no word on launch date for those yet), Balchunas wrote in a post on X.

These launches would extend a run of crypto-tied funds following the approvals of spot BTC and ETH products in 2024, and comes as issuers race to introduce unique offerings linked to alternative cryptocurrencies and strategies.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-xrp-edges-closer-to-wall-street-with-etf-set-to-launch-this-week/

