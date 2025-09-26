Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

The war to introduce the first XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the market is intensifying. A recent report by Reuters reports the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing the finalization of its new rules for crypto-based ETFs. Analysts expect the first approvals under this updated framework could land in early October. According to The war to introduce the first XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the market is intensifying. A recent report by Reuters reports the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing the finalization of its new rules for crypto-based ETFs. Analysts expect the first approvals under this updated framework could land in early October. According to