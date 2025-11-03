Ripple’s XRP Faces Pressure Ahead of Swell Conference and ETF Speculations



Joerg Hiller



Ripple’s XRP price remains under pressure as traders anticipate the Ripple Swell Conference and potential approvals of XRP ETFs, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ripple’s XRP token has been experiencing notable price pressure recently, with traders closely monitoring two significant developments. According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price has hovered around $2.52 as of November 2, marking a decline of over 30% from its peak this year, although it remains 83% above its lowest point.

Ripple Swell Conference

The Ripple Swell Conference, a pivotal event for the cryptocurrency community, is set to take place from November 4 to 5 in New York. This annual gathering is known for bringing together key industry leaders and executives to discuss the future of digital assets. The anticipation surrounding the event has kept XRP in a narrow trading range as stakeholders await potential announcements that could influence market dynamics.

Potential XRP ETF Approvals

Another critical factor affecting XRP’s market performance is the speculation around the approval of spot ETFs for the token. The possibility of such financial products has generated considerable interest, as they could provide institutional investors with a more accessible route to XRP exposure. While no official announcements have been made, market participants are keenly awaiting updates that could sway investor sentiment.

The confluence of the Ripple Swell Conference and the ETF approval speculations underscores a period of heightened interest and uncertainty for XRP. Both developments hold the potential to significantly impact XRP’s price trajectory in the coming days.

