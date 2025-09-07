Ripple’s XRP Ledger Just Introduced A Pivotal Update In Its Quest For Dominance

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/07 04:00
Threshold
T$0.0158-1.00%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014252-0.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004889-3.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09945+0.12%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.386-4.21%
XRP
XRP$2.805-0.65%

New updates have been made to Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) as the network looks to dominate and gain more traction. This is also a positive for XRP, which serves as the network’s bridge currency. 

Ripple’s XRP Ledger Gets A New Update

In an X post, XRP validator Vet revealed that the credentials amendment on the XRP Ledger is now active. He explained that credentials can be applied to attest to compliance requirements, such as KYC and AML, for a user or institution and issued to their decentralized identity. This helps to further build trust in the network.  

Vet also noted that the amendment has all been done natively on the XRP Ledger. Notably, this update is part of a larger move to enable compliance amendments on the network. With decentralized identities and credentials implemented, Vet indicated that their next focus is to work on the permissioned domains and permissioned DEX.

Ripple and other XRP Ledger stakeholders aim to utilize these compliance amendments to attract more institutions to the network, enabling them to adhere to traditional finance (TradFi) standards even on-chain. This also comes as the network aims to become the go-to for tokenization. Ripple recently stated that 10% of global assets will become tokenized by 2030, and is undoubtedly looking to tap into this trillion-dollar market.

Ripple Engineer Breaks Down Significance Of This Update

In an X post, Ripple engineer Kenny explained that the credentials update gives developers and businesses a way to handle identity checks and compliance requirements directly on the XRP Ledger. With these, they do not need to approve each account one by one manually.  The Ripple engineer noted that traditionally, verifying user credentials like KYC requires multiple checks across different platforms. 

Kenny remarked that this process isn’t only inefficient but also increases privacy risks because sensitive information has to be shared multiple times. As such, this makes the XRP Ledger credentials update vital. The Ripple engineer revealed that this feature enables credentials to be issued, stored, and verified natively on the XRPL. 

He noted the benefits of how this allows users to prove a required criterion without undergoing repeated verification. Kenny also stated that this will improve the onboard process and enhance security, while maintaining privacy. The Ripple engineer further gave an example of what a typical flow will look like using this credentials feature. 

A business will define the credentials it requires, such as the KYC, then a trusted issuer creates and signs that credential. The user then accepts and stores these credentials in their XRP Ledger account. That way, the credential is checked on-chain whenever the user interacts with the business.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.83, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Ripple
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.394-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+0.68%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Share
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195874-2.14%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30154+1.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Share
Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now household names in the crypto scene, hailing their communities and influence on the market.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-1.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 02:11
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid

Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year