Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/14 12:59
After a brief hiatus, Ripple’s native token has returned to the top 100 global assets by market cap as its own has jumped to roughly $185 billion.

At the same time, bitcoin has lost some ground to silver, and it’s currently in the 8th position.

Ripple Is Back

CryptoPotato reported back on August 23 that XRP had found a place within the aforementioned ranking, as, at the time, it had become the 99th biggest asset on CompaniesMarketCap. The following few weeks were quite turbulent for the entire cryptocurrency market, and XRP was not spared.

The cross-border token dipped in price from $3.02, which was enough to keep its market cap around $180 billion, to a multi-month low of $2.70. Consequently, the asset fell out of that coveted group.

However, the crypto market has been on a strong rebound in the past week. XRP is no exception, as it has jumped by 10% and now trades at $3.10 after it was rejected yesterday at $3.20. Still, its market cap is up to $185 billion, which makes it the 94th largest global asset by that metric.

It has surpassed the likes of Citigroup, Xiaomi, and Airbus on the way up, while some of the next big names in its scope are Verizon, Shopify, Commonwealth Bank, and Uber.

Assets by Market Cap. Source: CompaniesMarketCapAssets by Market Cap. Source: CompaniesMarketCap

BTC Battles Silver

As the market leader and largest in the industry, BTC was the first to enter the top 100 assets. Its growth over the past several years has pushed it into the largest 10. Although at one point it had climbed above silver and Amazon and was aiming at fifth, it has lost some ground, while the aforementioned duo has been on an uptrend (especially the precious metal).

Now, bitcoin’s market cap stands at just over $2.3 trillion, which makes it the 8th largest global asset. Silver is above it with a market cap of $2.4 trillion. Gold continues to be the undisputed leader with a market cap of nearly $25 trillion after it marked a new all-time high against the greenback earlier this week.

Ethereum’s recent meteoric rise has driven it to the 22nd spot in this ranking, slightly above Mastercard and Netflix, and behind Visa and Tencent.

The post Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver appeared first on CryptoPotato.

