RippleX: Enhances XRP with fresh functionalities and safety protocols

Software developer Mayukha Vadari revealed a number of designs aimed at enhancing security and speed.

The goal of new features like AML and KYC checks is to maximize compliance on XRPL.

RippleX is working hard to improve the speed and efficiency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Mayukha Vadari, a software engineer at RippleX, stated that a number of preliminary specs will be made public in the upcoming weeks. These requirements are meant to boost security, decrease storage problems, and enhance performance. Even though the drafts are still in their early phases, the XRP community is already having heated discussions about them.

Improved trust lines and accounts

The idea of trust lines and optimized accounts is a first suggestion for reform. The way reserves are calculated and the structure of accounts are altered in a few small ways by this other model. In her Platform X response, Vadari emphasized that some of her drafts could be helpful for discussion, saying, “Over the next few weeks, I will publish them as ideas.”