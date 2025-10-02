ExchangeDEX+
Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:23
NZD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.5840 during the European hours on Thursday. The daily chart’s technical analysis shows that short-term price momentum has strengthened as the pair trades above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned below the 50 mark, suggesting a bearish bias is active. Further advances toward the 50 mark may improve the market bias.

On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may target the 50-day EMA at 0.5891. A break above this level would improve the medium-term price momentum and support the pair to test the three-month high of 0.6008, reached on September 17, followed by 0.6121, the highest since October 2024.

The NZD/USD pair could find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 0.5824. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the pair to test the downward trendline around 0.5730. Further declines below the trendline would open the doors for the pair to navigate the area around 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020, which was recorded on April 9, 2025.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.22%-0.14%-0.09%0.00%-0.10%-0.51%-0.15%
EUR0.22%0.07%0.12%0.21%0.10%-0.18%0.05%
GBP0.14%-0.07%0.06%0.11%0.06%-0.24%0.00%
JPY0.09%-0.12%-0.06%0.08%-0.02%-0.53%-0.03%
CAD-0.01%-0.21%-0.11%-0.08%-0.11%-0.37%-0.15%
AUD0.10%-0.10%-0.06%0.02%0.11%-0.35%-0.06%
NZD0.51%0.18%0.24%0.53%0.37%0.35%0.40%
CHF0.15%-0.05%-0.00%0.03%0.15%0.06%-0.40%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-price-forecast-rises-to-near-05850-after-breaking-above-nine-day-ema-202510020828

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
