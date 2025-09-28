Rising Altcoin Season Index Signals Shift Away From Bitcoin

Altcoins

Altcoins are once again taking center stage in the crypto market, with fresh data showing they are outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin.

CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index climbed to 71 this week, reinforcing the view that the market cycle has tilted in favor of alternative tokens.

The index, which compares the 90-day performance of the top 100 altcoins against Bitcoin, has been climbing steadily. Just a month ago, it stood at 44, marking a period where Bitcoin held the upper hand. Last week it peaked at 77, while yesterday’s reading was 70. The highest level in the past year was 87, reached in December 2024, while the spring months of 2025 saw the opposite – a Bitcoin season, with readings near the lows.

The latest numbers highlight how Bitcoin’s flat performance has allowed other tokens to surge. Over the last 90 days, Bitcoin has slipped nearly 2%, while Ethereum has posted modest gains of just over 6%. In contrast, some altcoins have skyrocketed. MYX soared by more than 8,000%, followed by ASTR with a 3,500% rally, XPL up more than 2,300%, and OKB gaining nearly 600%.

Such moves confirm that traders are increasingly looking beyond Bitcoin for outsized returns, and the rising index reflects that shift. Analysts say the trend underscores how sector-specific developments, such as smart contract platforms and exchange tokens, are driving attention in this cycle.

Although altcoin seasons are not uncommon, the current rally appears particularly strong, supported by regulatory clarity in key markets and fresh capital entering through centralized exchanges. With the index now firmly above 70, investors are watching to see whether momentum can push it back toward the December highs or if Bitcoin will regain dominance in the coming months.

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

