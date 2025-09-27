Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop

- Join the project’s Discord, complete the verification, and click Begin in the ┇❖❖┇ channel:
- Then go to the platform, connect your Discord and X (Twitter) accounts, and complete the social tasks in the Quests section:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain.
At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles.
The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, and other investors.
In this guide, we’ll go over the key activities to complete in the project with an eye on a potential future airdrop.
The tasks are simple, require no investment, and are mainly related to activity in Discord. Projects often reward such actions generously. Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.
Highlights:
