River Data Shows Businesses Invest 22% of Profits in Bitcoin

TLDR

River’s business clients are investing an average of 22% of profits into Bitcoin

Real estate firms lead adoption with nearly 15% reinvesting profits into BTC

Small businesses have accumulated 84,000 Bitcoin in 2025

Over 40% of companies allocate 1-10% of profits to Bitcoin purchases

Smaller firms find Bitcoin adoption easier than large corporations with committee structures

Bitcoin financial services firm River has released data showing private businesses are quietly building Bitcoin reserves at an unprecedented rate. The company’s research reveals clients are reinvesting an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin during 2025.

Real estate companies lead this adoption trend among River’s client base. Nearly 15% of real estate firms are reinvesting profits into Bitcoin purchases. The hospitality, finance and software sectors follow with allocation rates between 8% and 10% of their profits.

The adoption extends beyond traditional sectors. Fitness studios, painting companies, roofing businesses and religious nonprofits have joined the movement. River research analyst Sam Baker documented these trends in a Wednesday report.

These conventional businesses have acquired 84,000 Bitcoin throughout 2025. This represents approximately one quarter of the Bitcoin holdings that institutional fund managers and corporate treasuries have accumulated combined.

Baker notes that improvements in Bitcoin accounting standards have supported this growth. Regulatory clarity and increasing institutional acceptance created favorable conditions for adoption. The strong bull market that pushed Bitcoin to $124,450 also encouraged business investment.

Size Matters for Adoption Speed

Smaller companies demonstrate faster Bitcoin adoption rates than larger corporations. River serves clients where 75% have 50 employees or fewer. Baker explains these small businesses face fewer barriers to Bitcoin purchases.

Large corporations with committee-based decision making tend to follow established norms. They avoid potential controversy around Bitcoin investments. This explains why few S&P 500 companies hold Bitcoin reserves.

Baker describes how CEOs and CFOs may personally believe in Bitcoin’s value. However, they rarely advocate for adoption unless peer companies have already made similar moves.

Investment Patterns Vary Widely

River’s data shows over 40% of businesses allocate between 1% to 10% of profits to Bitcoin. Only 10% invest more than half their net income into the cryptocurrency. Many purchases remain modest in absolute terms.

Some Bitcoin buys total less than $10,000 for smaller companies. Western Main Self Storage in Rhode Island purchased 0.088 Bitcoin worth $9,830 last week. This brought their total holdings to 0.43 Bitcoin.

The contrast with previous market cycles is clear. During the 2020-2021 bull run, businesses largely stayed away while retail investors drove Bitcoin to $69,000.

Education Remains Key Barrier

Despite growing adoption among River’s clients, Baker says most businesses aren’t considering Bitcoin. Widespread misunderstandings and limited awareness prevent broader adoption across the economy.

A Cornell University survey found only 6% of Americans know Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million coins. Another survey revealed 60% of Americans admit they “don’t know much” about cryptocurrency.

Baker concludes that Bitcoin often gets dismissed not after evaluation and rejection. Instead, most decision-makers lack the basic understanding needed to properly evaluate Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Business Bitcoin adoption continues growing as 2025 progresses, with River’s clients maintaining steady accumulation patterns across diverse industry sectors.

