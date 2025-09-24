RLUSD Joins Securitize for BlackRock, VanEck Fund Redemptions

Ripple and Securitize have enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD

Ripple and Securitize have enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD (Ripple’s dollar-stablecoin).

This off-ramp to RLUSD is now operating 24/7, meaning tokenized shares can now be converted into on-chain liquidity without going through traditional fiat rails.

Securitize co-founder and CEO Carlos Domingo said this on the matter: “Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets.”

Jack McDonald, the Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, also commented: “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto.”

Institutional Scale and Asset Growth

RLUSD was launched earlier in 2025, specifically for institutional use. It’s designed with regulatory clarity, full reserve backing, and features that appeal to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

RWAs on Securitize have accumulated around $4 billion in assets, while RLUSD’s market cap is around $740 million at the moment, which shows traction among institutional stablecoins.

On that note, BlackRock’s BUIDL has already crossed $1 billion in managed assets since launch.

Why It Matters

The announcement is rather notable because tokenized funds traditionally suffer from liquidity constraints. By creating a stablecoin off-ramp, Ripple and Securitize give institutional investors the ability to exit or re-enter fund positions with flexibility without waiting on fiat settlement cycles.

This is another sign that big financial companies are starting to use blockchain technology. BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL are two of the most well-known tokenized funds, and adding RLUSD to the mix makes the connection between these traditional assets and the crypto world even stronger.

Likely the most interesting part of this partnership is that instead of just trading or holding, stablecoins here serve as a functional, regulatory-compliant settlement layer. They act as an on-chain cash equivalent for institutional assets.

There seems to be a growing demand among investors for cryptocurrency assets to offer real-world uses such as passive income, smart contract capabilities, and instant transfers. From the looks of it, this integration satisfies many of those demands.

