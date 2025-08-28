RLUSD Launches on Aave Horizon, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access

TLDR

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has been integrated into Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset market.

The integration allows RLUSD to be used as collateral in decentralized lending, enhancing liquidity.

The new platform enables institutions to access DeFi markets without violating onchain regulations.

Aave’s Horizon market is designed to allow investors to earn yields from institutional borrowers.

Ripple emphasized the importance of RLUSD in driving liquidity across digital markets.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has made a significant move by being integrated into Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) market. This collaboration aims to bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Through this launch, RLUSD will be used as collateral in decentralized lending, giving institutions a smoother path to engage with DeFi markets.

RLUSD Joins Aave’s Horizon RWA Market

Aave announced the launch of its Horizon Real World Asset market, which is now live on Ethereum. The platform allows investors to earn yields from institutional borrowers through tokenized physical assets. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin plays a crucial role in this development as it is a core component of the new market. By integrating RLUSD, Aave enhances its ability to provide liquidity to the DeFi ecosystem.

Ripple emphasized that RLUSD is central to the success of this initiative. The stablecoin will be used to deposit funds into specific pools of RWAs available to institutional borrowers. According to Ripple, the introduction of RLUSD into this market helps to drive liquidity across digital markets, making transactions more efficient.

Aave Connects DeFi and Finance

The addition of RLUSD into Aave’s platform is a major milestone for Ripple and the DeFi space. With RLUSD now available for use on the Horizon RWA market, institutional players can access DeFi markets without violating onchain regulations. This is particularly important as regulatory bodies, such as the OCC, begin allowing stablecoin partnerships with banks.

Aave’s design also allows for the permissionless supply of stablecoins, facilitating the connection between DeFi markets and traditional financial products. Institutions can now borrow and lend tokenized real-world assets, while retail investors gain indirect exposure via liquidity pools. This development marks a crucial step in the broader adoption of tokenized RWAs in DeFi markets.

Ripple Positions RLUSD for DeFi Dominance

Ripple’s RLUSD continues to grow in popularity, with the stablecoin recently expanding into Japan. In a week, $24 million of RLUSD was minted, signaling strong demand for the token. As the tokenized RWA market continues to expand, Ripple aims to ensure that RLUSD becomes a central link between decentralized finance and traditional finance.

With tokenized RWAs expected to reach trillion-dollar valuations, Ripple’s move to integrate RLUSD into Aave’s Horizon RWA market positions the stablecoin as a key player in this rapidly growing sector. As both companies work to shape the future of DeFi, this partnership marks a significant step in bringing institutional-grade products into the open finance ecosystem.

The post RLUSD Launches on Aave Horizon, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access appeared first on Blockonomi.