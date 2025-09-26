The post RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets. BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD. RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers. Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain. With RLUSD liquidity now live for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, our CEO @CarlosDomingo spoke with @therollupco to unpack new utility for tokenized Treasuries. “This partnership with Ripple brings regulated, yield-bearing assets into a system that moves with stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/bF0zKRNEUc — Securitize (@Securitize) September 25, 2025 Partnership Moves Into Deployment The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL.  Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems. Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7 RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter.  It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data. With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs. Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside… The post RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets. BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD. RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers. Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain. With RLUSD liquidity now live for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, our CEO @CarlosDomingo spoke with @therollupco to unpack new utility for tokenized Treasuries. “This partnership with Ripple brings regulated, yield-bearing assets into a system that moves with stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/bF0zKRNEUc — Securitize (@Securitize) September 25, 2025 Partnership Moves Into Deployment The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL.  Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems. Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7 RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter.  It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data. With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs. Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside…

RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:22
  • Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets.
  • BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD.
  • RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers.

Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain.

Partnership Moves Into Deployment

The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL. 

Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems.

Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7

RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets

Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter. 

It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data.

With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs.

Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin

Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction

Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside trading hours. According to Domingo, RLUSD solves this problem:

Tokenized treasuries provide high-quality assets that now move at the speed of stablecoins, Domingo said, noting a massive shift in how institutions manage liquidity and collateral.

Ripple’s Expanding Role in Institutional Blockchain

Ripple has long been known for its payments infrastructure and XRP Ledger, but its strategy has shifted to building full-stack blockchain finance tools. 

The company launched RLUSD to support regulated, on-chain financial operations; acquired a prime brokerage firm to serve institutional clients; and Invested in Securitize back in 2018.

What’s Next?

As institutions explore RWAs and blockchain-based finance, the Securitize–Ripple collaboration offers a working model for how regulated assets and digital dollars can co-exist seamlessly.

It’s about growing the “pie,” Domingo concluded, adding that the more stablecoins are used, the more tokenized assets will be adopted.

With RLUSD now live in tokenized treasury funds, the stage is set for more integrations and potentially wider stablecoin use across traditional markets.

Source: https://coinedition.com/rlusd-settlement-goes-live-in-securitize-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal.
