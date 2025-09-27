The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 22:08
Boost
BOOST$0.09987+0.66%
XRP
XRP$2.784-0.45%

SPONSORED POST*

Northern Ireland – September 26, 2025 The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million. Many investors dream of finding an asset that can truly improve their financial well-being. History shows that the largest wealth-building investments in crypto typically have a clear path to long-term and widespread adoption, often driven by the asset’s core growth engine. This is why a handful of digital assets have minted multimillionaires, while most others, regardless of hype or backing, are unlikely to deliver substantial results.

In this regard, two distinct crypto are currently garnering attention. Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), the core token of the Ripple payment network, continues to expand its use cases within financial institutions. Meanwhile, RMC MINING has launched a stablecoin with rewards and is looking to expand options for long-term investors.

How does RMC MINING work?

As a pioneer in renewable energy mining, RMC MINING has gained widespread attention in the AI-powered digital currency space in recent years. Dogecoin and Bitcoin mining is a key area of ​​this sector. It requires the deployment of dedicated mining equipment with powerful computing power to tackle the challenges of cryptocurrency mining, ultimately generating returns for miners. Cloud mining allows users to participate in cryptocurrency mining by renting the computing power of remote servers, avoiding the high equipment and electricity costs required for traditional mining.

Why choose RMC MINING?

RMC MINING uses clean energy to generate electricity, leveraging free, renewable energy provided by nature (wind, hydro, solar, etc.) to provide miners with a stable power supply.

RMC MINING employs the latest ASIC miners and GPU equipment and has extensive experience in cloud mining operations and competitive mining technology.

The majority of RMC MINING’s funds are securely stored in offline cold wallets. Robust security measures, such as McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE, are in place.

RMC MINING team is comprised of blockchain industry professionals and IT engineers, ensuring we have the necessary knowledge and skills to meet your needs.

RMC MINING requires no hardware; we provide the computing power, and the platform manages the mining process. Simply purchase a contract, relax, and enjoy the rewards!

RMC MINING’s professional customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any questions.

Platform Advantages:

⦁ Sign up and receive an instant $18 bonus.

⦁ High profitability and daily payouts.

⦁ No additional service or management fees.

⦁ The platform uses over 8 cryptocurrencies for settlement, including XRP, DOGE, SOL, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT and BCH.

⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $8 million in referral bonuses.

⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

How to Start Your Road to Prosperity with RMC MINING

Registration: Create an account on the RMC MINING platform. Choose a contract: Select a mining contract that meets your goals.

Start mining now: Put RMC MINING powerful hardware to work for you.

Daily payouts: Enjoy the convenience of daily payouts, providing a stable income stream.

Overview:

RMC MINING renewable energy mining offers users a convenient, efficient, low-cost, and high-return mining method, allowing young people and novices to participate in simple crypto mining and reap the benefits of blockchain technology. RMC MINING’s CEO promises a generous return on every investment! Official website: https://rmcmining.com/

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain