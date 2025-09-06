RMRK founder: I have received a reply that WLFI tokens cannot be unlocked. They are "the modern American mafia."

PANews reported on September 6th that Bruno Skvorc, founder of NFT infrastructure RMRK, posted on the X platform: "We have received a response from the Trump family's crypto project WLFI. The tokens cannot be unlocked. Simply put, they stole my money. Because they are members of the Trump family, I can't do anything. They are the modern American mafia. No one can complain, no one can argue, and no one can sue. That's it..."

Earlier news, Bruno Skvorc said that his address was mistakenly marked as high-risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked.