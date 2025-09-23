The post Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Roam, the global open wireless network, is taking centre stage at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025). As a silver sponsor of the main conference, IMPACT, Roam is showcasing how it connects OpenRoaming WiFi, smart global eSIM, and blockchain-based IDs to deliver seamless, secure, and community-driven internet access. From the very beginning, Roam’s ultimate goal has been to make WiFi access as seamless as possible through decentralized solutions that empower individuals. Its success lies in delivering real-world services that anyone can use—welcomed not only by crypto enthusiasts but also by everyday users who simply want simpler, cheaper connectivity. Why This Message Connects in Korea Korea already leads in telecom metrics—fast broadband, widespread mobile access, and one of the highest rates of international travel per person. According to Roam Explorer data, the country also ranks among the world’s leaders in Roam WiFi hotspot density, and Korean users form one of Roam’s most active communities. According to Roam Explorer, Korea ranks among the top regions for Roam WiFi hotspot density, with brighter map colors showing stronger coverage. (source: Roam Explorer) Roam’s eSIM lineup—Global, Premium, Enterprise, and Partner eSIM—fits naturally with these habits. All plans feature zero roaming fees, instant activation, and data that never expires. A standout advantage is that Roam eSIM charges at local rates across 160+ countries, helping travellers cut monthly communication costs by up to 80 %. Flexible payment options—from credit and debit cards to stablecoins and the $ROAM token—make staying connected simple for both Web2 and Web3 users. Roam also provides two WiFi 6 routers—the Rainier MAX60 and Baker MAX30—for people who want to help build the network itself. These routers strengthen local OpenRoaming coverage, support more devices at higher speeds, and connect directly to the Roam ecosystem. By hosting a router,… The post Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Roam, the global open wireless network, is taking centre stage at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025). As a silver sponsor of the main conference, IMPACT, Roam is showcasing how it connects OpenRoaming WiFi, smart global eSIM, and blockchain-based IDs to deliver seamless, secure, and community-driven internet access. From the very beginning, Roam’s ultimate goal has been to make WiFi access as seamless as possible through decentralized solutions that empower individuals. Its success lies in delivering real-world services that anyone can use—welcomed not only by crypto enthusiasts but also by everyday users who simply want simpler, cheaper connectivity. Why This Message Connects in Korea Korea already leads in telecom metrics—fast broadband, widespread mobile access, and one of the highest rates of international travel per person. According to Roam Explorer data, the country also ranks among the world’s leaders in Roam WiFi hotspot density, and Korean users form one of Roam’s most active communities. According to Roam Explorer, Korea ranks among the top regions for Roam WiFi hotspot density, with brighter map colors showing stronger coverage. (source: Roam Explorer) Roam’s eSIM lineup—Global, Premium, Enterprise, and Partner eSIM—fits naturally with these habits. All plans feature zero roaming fees, instant activation, and data that never expires. A standout advantage is that Roam eSIM charges at local rates across 160+ countries, helping travellers cut monthly communication costs by up to 80 %. Flexible payment options—from credit and debit cards to stablecoins and the $ROAM token—make staying connected simple for both Web2 and Web3 users. Roam also provides two WiFi 6 routers—the Rainier MAX60 and Baker MAX30—for people who want to help build the network itself. These routers strengthen local OpenRoaming coverage, support more devices at higher speeds, and connect directly to the Roam ecosystem. By hosting a router,…

Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 11:22
RealLink
REAL$0.06005-2.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08432-4.49%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003144-1.65%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4112-3.92%
FORM
FORM$1.1689-15.14%
Roam
ROAM$0.1107-1.51%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002889+2.04%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72689-16.74%

Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Roam, the global open wireless network, is taking centre stage at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025). As a silver sponsor of the main conference, IMPACT, Roam is showcasing how it connects OpenRoaming WiFi, smart global eSIM, and blockchain-based IDs to deliver seamless, secure, and community-driven internet access.

From the very beginning, Roam’s ultimate goal has been to make WiFi access as seamless as possible through decentralized solutions that empower individuals. Its success lies in delivering real-world services that anyone can use—welcomed not only by crypto enthusiasts but also by everyday users who simply want simpler, cheaper connectivity.

Why This Message Connects in Korea

Korea already leads in telecom metrics—fast broadband, widespread mobile access, and one of the highest rates of international travel per person. According to Roam Explorer data, the country also ranks among the world’s leaders in Roam WiFi hotspot density, and Korean users form one of Roam’s most active communities.

According to Roam Explorer, Korea ranks among the top regions for Roam WiFi hotspot density, with brighter map colors showing stronger coverage. (source: Roam Explorer)

Roam’s eSIM lineup—Global, Premium, Enterprise, and Partner eSIM—fits naturally with these habits. All plans feature zero roaming fees, instant activation, and data that never expires. A standout advantage is that Roam eSIM charges at local rates across 160+ countries, helping travellers cut monthly communication costs by up to 80 %. Flexible payment options—from credit and debit cards to stablecoins and the $ROAM token—make staying connected simple for both Web2 and Web3 users.

Roam also provides two WiFi 6 routers—the Rainier MAX60 and Baker MAX30—for people who want to help build the network itself. These routers strengthen local OpenRoaming coverage, support more devices at higher speeds, and connect directly to the Roam ecosystem. By hosting a router, households, businesses, and community spaces can actively validate coverage and participate in Roam’s incentive programs within a clear, usage-based framework.

Beyond Connectivity: Data, AI, and Everyday Experiences

Roam sees its network not just as internet access, but as the foundation for AI-powered services. Picture arriving at an airport: Roam already covers connectivity through eSIM and WiFi and is preparing payment tools like Roam credit cards. The next step is AI that can instantly provide personalized local information—customs, transport, and travel tips.

Roam is also turning what used to be closed, carrier-owned data into a community-built resource. Using secure, encrypted data verified by Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials, Roam supports privacy-preserving use of “who–where–when” data. Backed by partners including Samsung, this paves the way for AI agents that can move seamlessly between devices—from phones to smart homes—without manual setup or privacy risk.

A Web3 Telco for Everyone

Roam calls itself a Web3 telco in your pocket—a service where users participate, contribute, and are acknowledged. Adding WiFi spots, deploying routers, using eSIM, or simply checking-in are all actions recognised through Roam Points, Stickers, and the $ROAM token.

Behind this free access lies a diverse and transparent business model. Roam generates revenue from eSIM services, CDN and cloud storage, IP-based connectivity solutions, and in-app activities like privacy-respecting ads and partnered games. This approach lets the network grow without long-term contracts or high monthly fees, while ensuring that participation rewards are usage-based and clearly explained—fully aligned with local financial laws and regulations.

This collaborative model is gaining global recognition. Messari’s 2024 annual report highlighted Roam when it had just 1 million WiFi nodes. Today, Roam’s network has expanded to 6 million active WiFi nodes and over 3 million registered users, making it one of the world’s largest decentralized wireless infrastructures.

Roam’s presence at KBW2025 IMPACT underscores its commitment to Korea and its vision for an open, user-driven, AI-ready wireless network. From travellers to developers and everyday users, Roam is inviting everyone to experience how a Web3 telco in your pocket can make global connectivity simple, secure, and community-powered.

About Roam

Roam is a leader in decentralized connectivity, operating the world’s largest open wireless network with over 10 million hotspots in 190 countries and 3 million app users. Through WiFi OpenRoaming and eSIM services powered by blockchain credentials, Roam delivers seamless, secure, and affordable global internet access. Recognized as a pioneer in the DePIN sector, Roam has provided trusted eSIM connectivity for major Web3 events, including Consensus Hong Kong 2025, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025, and the R3AL WORLD Summit.

For More Information, Please Visit:

Download the App: weroam.xyz/join_us 

Website: https://www.weroam.xyz/ 

X: https://x.com/weRoamxyz 

Telegram (Korea): https://t.me/RoamKoreaOfficial 

Contact

Nigel Nie
[email protected]

The post Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/roam-joins-kbw2025-impact-as-sponsor-and-shares-vision-for-a-global-open-wireless-network/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.013138+42.15%
Union
U$0.010915-15.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017549-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Share
Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

CleanSpark secured a $100M BTC-backed credit line from Coinbase Prime to fund energy expansion, mining capacity and high-performance compute projects.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,827.73-1.37%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000378-11.88%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:10
Share
ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Crypto markets in late 2025 are alive with projects that balance hype, liquidity, and long-term potential. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate as cornerstones, meme coins continue to capture imagination and speculation. The most exciting developments this month come from Bull Zilla, ApeCoin, and FLOKI. Each represents a different narrative, engineered ROI, NFT ecosystem power, and community-driven […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.69-3.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00008569-4.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision for Asia’s Digital Future

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be