Robert Kiyosaki calls ETFs ‘for losers,’ backs Trump’s 401(k) overhaul

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:35
Sidekick
K$0.1617+4.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.06505+2.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.666+1.64%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197485+1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08905+2.06%

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, is again taking aim at exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He blasted them as “for losers” even as Bitcoin ETFs continue to pull in massive inflows. Kiyosaki even doubled down on his belief that real investors should own assets like Bitcoin, gold, or real estate directly.

The author’s remarks came with some huge praises for Donald Trump’s August executive order. This move opened the door for US 401(k) retirement plans to include alternative investments. It includes crypto, private equity, real estate, and precious metals.

Kiyosaki backs Trump, slams ETFs

In an X post, Kiyosaki stated that “Trump’s new XO treats investors like adults” and added that the move makes his favored assets gold, silver, and Bitcoin “more valuable.”

But he anticipated that only “smarter” and more disciplined investors should take advantage of the policy shift. “If you’re not willing to study and do your homework, stick with vanilla mutual funds and ETFs,” he wrote.

However, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author thanked longtime collaborator Andy Schectman for flagging the policy change.

Trump’s executive order faces legal hurdles as employers remain wary of lawsuits tied to retirement plan investments. Meanwhile, legal experts have cautioned that the government cannot fully shield companies from litigation. This leaves questions hovering about how quickly private equity, crypto, and other higher-risk assets will make their way into mainstream retirement portfolios.

Kiyosaki has taken a hard stance on Trump’s reform as a validation of his investment philosophy. Industry already knows that he has long favored hard assets like gold and silver.

Amid all the bashing, Bitcoin ETFs bagged a total net inflow of $292.27 million on Tuesday. BlackRock’s ETF IBIT hit the highest net inflow of $209.18 million. Fidelity’s ETF FBTC stood second in the tally $45.76 million. To date, September has posted $3.14 billion in inflows for Bitcoin ETFs. The total net asset value of BTC ETFs stood around $153.78 billion. Ethereum spot ETFs saw a little drawdown on the same day. These funds saw $61.74 million flowing out of the funds.

Bitcoin price is running up by 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. This reflects the fresh money flowing into the digital assets market. BTC is trading at an average price of $116,322 at the press time.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/robert-kiyosaki-calls-etfs-for-losers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story