The post Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Holds 60 Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 17:17 Robert Kiyosaki, best known for Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again taken aim at fiat currencies, describing the U.S. financial system as "rigged" against ordinary people. Speaking on a podcast this week, he argued that schools mislead students into chasing jobs and saving dollars that lose value year after year, while central banks print money that enriches the elite. He admitted that it took him years to understand Bitcoin, but said buying at $6,000 changed his outlook. Kiyosaki now holds around 60 BTC — worth nearly $7 million — and uses cash flow from real estate to buy more Bitcoin alongside gold, silver, oil, and Ethereum. He has predicted that BTC could reach $1 million within the next decade, though he warns investors to expect crashes along the way. Kiyosaki also dismissed ETFs as "paper traps" that offer convenience but little protection during a crisis. Instead, he believes direct ownership of hard assets and digital currencies is essential as inflation eats away at savings. His point is backed by data: $1,000 held in U.S. dollars since 2000 has lost nearly half its purchasing power, while Bitcoin has risen more than 900% in just five years. Around the world, countries like Venezuela and Argentina show the same story more dramatically, where collapsing local currencies have pushed citizens toward stablecoins and Bitcoin as financial lifelines. For Kiyosaki, the lesson is simple: fiat weakens the poor, while Bitcoin and scarce assets give individuals a way out of what he calls a broken system. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed…