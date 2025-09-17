Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin ETFs for “Losers,” Applauds Trump’s Crypto Order

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17
Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin ETFs for “Losers,” Applauds Trump’s Crypto Order

Robert Kiyosaki has brought back his fight against exchange-traded funds, dismissing them as investments for “losers” even as Bitcoin ETFs recorded $552 million in inflows this week. 

At the same time, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author threw his support behind President Donald Trump’s new executive order, which opens U.S. retirement accounts to crypto and other alternative assets.

Why the hostile take? Here are the details.

“ETFs Are for Losers”

In a post on X, Kiyosaki didn’t hold back:

He argued that ETFs are a poor substitute for direct ownership of assets like Bitcoin. According to him, only investors willing to “study” and do their “homework” should consider crypto or alternative investments, while casual investors should stick with traditional mutual funds.

His criticism comes at a time when spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing strong demand. With over half a billion dollars in inflows this week and only two days of outflows this month, institutional buying remains clear. 

Still, Kiyosaki has repeated his stance that he would “never” buy a Bitcoin ETF.

Trump’s New Order Gets Applause

Kiyosaki balanced his criticism with praise for Donald Trump. He welcomed the August 7 executive order that allows 401(k) investors to diversify into real estate, private equity, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

For Kiyosaki, the order marks a turning point as it gives experienced investors more control over their portfolios while keeping tax benefits intact.

ETFs vs. Direct Ownership

Kiyosaki’s latest comments brought back an old debate in crypto. On one side are purists who believe real value comes from holding Bitcoin directly, without relying on Wall Street products. On the other side are investors who see ETFs as a practical way to get exposure without the complications of wallets and private keys.

Not everyone agreed with Kiyosaki’s harsh words. One user responded: “Those who simply want their wealth to grow are consciously choosing to delegate the monitoring and management to mutual funds. While direct stock picking can be rewarding, it isn’t mandatory for everyone.”

That reaction captures why ETFs continue to attract billions.

Why do crypto ETFs remain popular?

  • Diversification: Gain exposure to a mix of assets instead of betting on just one.
  • Easy access: Tradeable through regular brokerage accounts, no crypto wallets required.
  • Added security: Regulated funds reduce risks like hacks or lost keys.
  • Professional management: Experts handle the day-to-day volatility.

Bitcoin Climbs Ahead of Fed Decision

Bitcoin currently trades at $116,786, gaining 0.93% in the last 24 hours. Traders are now waiting for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate call, with markets betting on a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point cut.Lower rates often boost risk assets like Bitcoin by reducing the appeal of bonds. History is also on Bitcoin’s side: data shows the fourth quarter has delivered an average return of 85% since 2013. Analysts like Tom Lee expect a “monster move” if the Fed eases policy.

