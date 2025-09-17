Robert Kiyosaki says Trump just made his Bitcoin ‘more valuable’

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and a longtime advocate of hard assets, has once again stirred debate on X.

On September 17, the outspoken finance commentator shared his thoughts on why his preferred assets, gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC) are becoming “more valuable” in light of fresh policy changes from Washington.

In a post that quickly circulated among his 2.8 million followers, Kiyosaki pointed to a recent Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on August 7, 2025, which aims to expand the scope of retirement investing.

Kiyosaki, who has consistently rejected mutual funds and ETFs in favor of what he calls real assets, used the opportunity to double down on his long-standing views.

Trump’s new executive order

According to the author, Trump’s new executive order creates a pathway for what he described as “smarter” and “more sophisticated” investors to allocate retirement savings into assets beyond the traditional mix of equities and bonds.

Yet his message came with a clear warning. The finance podcaster stressed that not every retail investor will have the appetite, or the discipline to take advantage of these new opportunities.

For Kiyosaki personally, the development only reinforces the conviction behind his core portfolio. By granting institutional-grade treatment to alternative assets, he argued, the Executive Order effectively raises the value of the very positions he has been promoting for decades.

Whether everyday investors will embrace that vision remains to be seen.

Featured image via Cavaleria Com YouTube