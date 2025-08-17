Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Stock market crash indicators are flashing red, according to Robert Kiyosaki, as bitcoin gains favor while traditional retirement plans face devastating losses in the looming collapse.

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Market Collapse With Bitcoin Targeting $1 Million

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has again voiced concern over the possibility of a severe financial downturn, pointing to bitcoin, along with gold and silver, as safer alternatives amid what he sees as rising instability in the stock market. For more than two decades, his book has circulated globally, translated into over 50 languages and selling millions of copies. His views challenge conventional financial thinking, and his latest warning reinforces his long-standing preference for non-traditional assets.

Posting on social media platform X earlier this week, he stated:

Analyzing market behavior, Kiyosaki pointed to what he interprets as unmistakable signals of an impending collapse in equities. He emphasized that those heavily weighted in stock-based retirement accounts—particularly baby boomers—may face outsized losses if current valuations deteriorate. His ongoing warnings frame traditional portfolio allocations as particularly exposed during late-cycle market conditions.

Pivoting from standard asset allocations, Kiyosaki supports commodities and digital currencies as strategic buffers against macroeconomic dislocation. Describing gold, silver, and bitcoin as “real money,” he regards them as shields against both inflationary erosion and fiat currency depreciation. Recent increases in his bitcoin holdings reflect a broader strategy to exploit what he considers long-term systemic flaws in conventional financial instruments. The famous author predicts a $1 million BTC surge as fiat currencies face mounting collapse.

Casting doubt on the sustainability of U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, he argues that unchecked federal spending and central bank intervention have undermined the value of the dollar. Referring to bitcoin as “the people’s money,” he characterizes it as an alternative to centralized systems that, in his view, are prone to failure. Rather than rely on paper-based assets, Kiyosaki advocates a shift toward hard and decentralized stores of value in preparation for what he believes to be an unavoidable financial upheaval.