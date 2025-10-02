Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett’s support for gold and silver signals a market downturn

Kiyosaki criticized Warren Buffett’s change of position on gold and silver.

He believes that this indicates a potential depression and a stock market crash.

Previously, Kiyosaki has repeatedly called for a shift in focus from the stock market to the crypto market and to buy bitcoin.

The author of the bestselling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, continues to make loud statements about the collapse of traditional financial markets and the future of bitcoin. This time, he reacted to a change in the position of the famous investor Warren Buffett, who, after years of criticism, suddenly supported gold and silver.

He added:

In recent months, Kiyosaki has been sharply criticizing the Federal Reserve, the US dollar, and, at the same time, calling cryptocurrency the greatest financial opportunity in history.

Back in December 2024, the investor stressed that the first cryptocurrency was created to “make everyone rich” and that “it’s never too late to buy bitcoin.”

In early 2025, he announced that the stock market crash he had warned about back in 2013 had occurred. At the same time, Kiyosaki once again advised buying bitcoin.

Later, he called those who failed to get rich with bitcoin “stupid,” as the first cryptocurrency, in his words, made the path to wealth “easy.”

In March, Kiyosaki further escalated his rhetoric, saying that those who sold bitcoin during the crash were “losers.” In his opinion, the fear of making a mistake is the reason why many people remain poor.

In May of this year, Kiyosaki again sharply criticized the US currency and the Fed, calling the US dollar “fake money.”

In addition, the investor predicted that bitcoin would reach $1 million by 2035, and called for holding gold and silver as a hedge against the collapse of the traditional financial system. At the same time, he warned of hyperinflation after the US government bond auction failed to find a single buyer, and, according to him, the Fed “printed” $50 billion to buy back the debt.