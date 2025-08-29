Robinhood Adds Toncoin to U.S. Crypto Platform, Ahead of Coinbase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 13:00
Robinhood Markets Inc. added Toncoin (TON) to its U.S. cryptocurrency trading platform on 28 Aug., letting customers buy, sell and hold the native token of The Open Network.

The listing gives American retail investors direct access to the blockchain that underpins Telegram’s expanding Web3 ecosystem and marks the latest step in Robinhood’s push to broaden its digital-asset lineup following recent additions of SUI, FLOKI, ONDO and PENGU.

Robinhood’s move precedes larger rival Coinbase, which has yet to support TON spot trading, and could boost the token’s liquidity and visibility as Telegram integrates more crypto-based services.

