Robinhood and Strategy Shares Fall After Missing S&P 500 Inclusion

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped after missing out on inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The news, announced on Aug. 25, revealed that Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) would replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) in the index. Investors had long speculated about Robinhood’s potential addition to the S&P 500, especially after a near 190% rally in 2025.
Despite strong market performance in 2025, Robinhood failed to secure a spot in the prestigious S&P 500 index. Shares of Robinhood dropped 1.26% on Monday, reaching $107.40, and continued to slide another 0.65% in after-hours trading. The company had become a prime candidate for inclusion after its impressive stock rally fueled by retail investor enthusiasm.
Wall Street analysts had predicted Robinhood’s inclusion for months, given its soaring stock price. However, the S&P Dow Jones Indices passed on Robinhood once again, disappointing many investors. Robinhood’s stock had hit record highs this year, but the latest decision triggered a modest sell-off. The company now faces the challenge of maintaining investor interest amid growing market volatility.
Strategy Inc., formerly known as MicroStrategy, also missed out on inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Its shares fell 4.17% to $341 on Monday, followed by a slight 0.09% drop in after-hours trading. Strategy had been a strong candidate after its market capitalization grew in line with Bitcoin’s rise to new all-time highs.
In addition to missing the S&P 500 cut, Bitcoin also dropped below the $110,000 mark, falling to as low as $108,000. Despite the drop, analysts expect the digital currency to perform well in the fourth quarter of 2025. Strategy had disclosed a recent $356.9 million Bitcoin purchase, adding 3,081 BTC to its holdings at an average price of $115,829 per coin.
Michael Saylor’s Strategy now holds 632,457 BTC worth $46.5 billion. Despite recent setbacks, the company has raised its 2025 performance targets. Strategy is now aiming for a 30% Bitcoin yield, up from the previous goal of 25%, and expects BTC gains to reach $20 billion.
