Robinhood and Strategy Shares Fall After Missing S&P 500 Inclusion

TLDR

Robinhood shares fell by 1.26% on Monday and dropped another 0.65% in after-hours trading.

Strategy shares decreased by 4.17% on Monday, followed by a 0.09% decline in after-hours trading.

Interactive Brokers secured a spot in the S&P 500, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Robinhood’s impressive 190% rally in 2025 did not result in its inclusion in the S&P 500.

Strategy’s recent Bitcoin purchase added 3,081 BTC to its holdings, totaling 632,457 BTC.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped after missing out on inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The news, announced on Aug. 25, revealed that Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) would replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) in the index. Investors had long speculated about Robinhood’s potential addition to the S&P 500, especially after a near 190% rally in 2025.

Robinhood Left Out of S&P 500 Again

Despite strong market performance in 2025, Robinhood failed to secure a spot in the prestigious S&P 500 index. Shares of Robinhood dropped 1.26% on Monday, reaching $107.40, and continued to slide another 0.65% in after-hours trading. The company had become a prime candidate for inclusion after its impressive stock rally fueled by retail investor enthusiasm.

Wall Street analysts had predicted Robinhood’s inclusion for months, given its soaring stock price. However, the S&P Dow Jones Indices passed on Robinhood once again, disappointing many investors. Robinhood’s stock had hit record highs this year, but the latest decision triggered a modest sell-off. The company now faces the challenge of maintaining investor interest amid growing market volatility.

Strategy Stumbles Amid Bitcoin Drop

Strategy Inc., formerly known as MicroStrategy, also missed out on inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Its shares fell 4.17% to $341 on Monday, followed by a slight 0.09% drop in after-hours trading. Strategy had been a strong candidate after its market capitalization grew in line with Bitcoin’s rise to new all-time highs.

In addition to missing the S&P 500 cut, Bitcoin also dropped below the $110,000 mark, falling to as low as $108,000. Despite the drop, analysts expect the digital currency to perform well in the fourth quarter of 2025. Strategy had disclosed a recent $356.9 million Bitcoin purchase, adding 3,081 BTC to its holdings at an average price of $115,829 per coin.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy now holds 632,457 BTC worth $46.5 billion. Despite recent setbacks, the company has raised its 2025 performance targets. Strategy is now aiming for a 30% Bitcoin yield, up from the previous goal of 25%, and expects BTC gains to reach $20 billion.

The post Robinhood and Strategy Shares Fall After Missing S&P 500 Inclusion appeared first on CoinCentral.