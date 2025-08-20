Robinhood Expands Sports Betting by Launching Football Prediction Markets

Robinhood has expanded its prediction markets to include pro and college football. The move highlights the company’s aggressive strategy to grow its “predictions hub” into major new categories like sports.

The new offering will become available to customers in the coming days, starting with contracts for the season’s first two weeks.

A Growing Prediction Markets Hub

Robinhood announced today the launch of pro and college football prediction markets within the Robinhood app.

The new feature allows customers to trade on the outcomes of major games, including all professional regular season matchups and games involving Power 4 and independent college football teams.

Robinhood Derivatives, LLC will offer these new contracts through KalshiEX LLC, a federally regulated exchange.

The announcement expands on Robinhood’s existing prediction market offerings, which have already seen over 2 billion contracts traded. Unlike traditional sports betting, these are structured as financial markets where buyers and sellers set the prices, and users can manage their positions throughout a game.

The new offerings will become fully available in the coming days. Robinhood will offer contracts for the first two weeks of the professional and college seasons at launch. The company plans to add weekly matchups as the season progresses, with new games launching after the conclusion of previous weeks.

This isn’t the first time Robinhood has offered prediction markets centered around sports. In March, the trading platform also partnered with Kalshi to offer bets on NCAA basketball tournaments.

In July, Robinhood executives unveiled that sports contracts made up a significant proportion of the company’s approximately $1 billion worth of prediction markets trading during the second quarter of 2025.

Robinhood’s recent announcement to expand its prediction markets follows the significant revenue generated by these contracts. The trading platform now offers contracts in different areas, including crypto, politics, economics, and sports.

Robinhood’s push into new offerings comes during a more favorable regulatory environment for crypto.

The Regulatory Journey of Prediction Markets

Robinhood faced intense regulatory scrutiny under the previous administration, led by SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

In January 2025, the SEC announced a $45 million settlement with the company for violations, including failures in recordkeeping, regulatory compliance, and anti-money laundering (AML) reporting.

A month later, following the change in administration, the SEC dropped the probe without taking any further enforcement action. Since Trump’s assumption, Robinhood has also begun offering futures trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Meanwhile, Kalshi has also faced its share of regulatory friction.

Last year, the CFTC tried to shut down its election-related prediction markets. Kalshi successfully challenged this in court, and the CFTC eventually dropped its appeal. That said, in today’s press release, Robinhood clarified that Kalshi is indeed CFTC-regulated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/robinhood-expands-sports-betting-by-launching-football-prediction-markets/