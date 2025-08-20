Robinhood Files Lawsuits Against New Jersey Nevada Over Sports Contracts

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 19:52
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1377-1.14%

TLDR

  • Robinhood sues Nevada and New Jersey over threats to its sports event contracts.

  • The lawsuits argue state regulators are ignoring federal court rulings favoring Kalshi.

  • Robinhood seeks court orders to block state regulators from taking enforcement actions.

  • The dispute centers around the legality of sports event contracts regulated by the CFTC.

Robinhood Derivatives has initiated lawsuits against regulators in Nevada and New Jersey to prevent potential enforcement actions over its offering of sports event contracts. The trading platform claims that despite favorable federal court rulings for Kalshi, a competitor in the same space, state regulators in Nevada and New Jersey continue to threaten legal action. These sports event contracts, which allow users to bet on the outcomes of events like sports games and elections, are facilitated by Kalshi, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Robinhood claims that both states have ignored federal court rulings, which barred the states from taking action against Kalshi for offering similar contracts. The company argues that it should be treated similarly and allowed to offer these contracts without interference from state regulators. The dispute arises from the tension between state gambling laws and federal regulations governing prediction markets.

Robinhood Legal Precedent and Ongoing Lawsuits

The lawsuits filed by Robinhood are based on federal court decisions earlier this year that sided with Kalshi in its legal battles against Nevada and New Jersey regulators. Kalshi had been issued cease-and-desist letters by the gaming authorities in both states, claiming that their sports prediction markets violated state gambling laws.

However, federal courts ruled in Kalshi’s favor, affirming that the CFTC, not state regulators, had jurisdiction over such contracts.

In response, Robinhood argues that it should receive the same legal protection as Kalshi. The company contends that the regulators in both states are disregarding the court’s decision by attempting to block its similar offerings. The legal battle now centers on whether Robinhood will be allowed to enter the sports event contract space or if state regulators will continue to impede its operations.

Regulatory Pushback and Business Impact

Robinhood’s lawsuits claim that the actions of Nevada and New Jersey regulators could harm its business and create an uneven playing field in the market. The company asserts that if state regulators are allowed to take action against it, while Kalshi is permitted to operate, Robinhood will lose out in the competitive sports event contract market. The company further argues that the ongoing threats from regulators are detrimental to its ability to serve its customers and compete fairly.

Robinhood’s legal filings emphasize the harm it faces by being prevented from offering the contracts, noting that the platform facilitates the placement and liquidation of these contracts, which ultimately settle on Kalshi. The company has requested court orders to prevent the regulators from taking enforcement actions against it, as well as temporary restraining orders to protect its business while the lawsuits proceed.

Broader Impact on Event Contracts and Prediction Markets

The dispute between Robinhood and the state regulators has broader implications for the future of event contracts and prediction markets. These markets, which allow users to speculate on the outcome of various events, have grown in popularity due to their potential for transparency and the use of blockchain technology.

Robinhood’s push to offer such contracts signals a growing interest in expanding the scope of these markets, particularly in the realm of sports betting.

The legal fight underscores the tension between state and federal jurisdictions over emerging financial products like event contracts. While state regulators seek to maintain control over gambling activities, federal courts have increasingly sided with platforms like Kalshi and Robinhood, which argue that their offerings are regulated by the CFTC and should not be subject to state gambling laws. This ongoing legal battle could set important precedents for the regulation of digital markets in the U.S. and shape the future of prediction markets and sports betting.

The post Robinhood Files Lawsuits Against New Jersey Nevada Over Sports Contracts appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.95%
Chainlink
LINK$25.07+2.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share
Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

The post Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal. Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain. Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space  The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens. The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares. Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities. Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators. The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment. The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.71-2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0221+1.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:12
Share
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement